Stanley Holmes Village redevelopment to begin in 2023, Atlantic City Housing Authority says

CRDA is set to discuss the transfer at a meeting April 20.

The 420-unit village on Adriatic Avenue was built in 1937 and expanded in 1951, making it the oldest public housing complex in New Jersey.

Talks of redeveloping the property have been on the table for years along with constant complaints from residents about the conditions of the units.

During Thursday’s meeting, Councilman Kaleem Shabazz asked the board to directly address the complaints of mold, heat and hot water and rodents.

“I think that we need to have a concentrated effort to make sure that we bring the living conditions in Stanley up to par,” Shabazz said. “I see the area, I know the area and I know we can do better.”

Hannon said the authority has distributed fliers with contact information for residents with complaints.

“We have distributed a flier to all residents giving them opportunity to call into the choice neighborhood hotline, giving them the opportunity to email us about issues of the conditions that are in their units right now,” Hannon said. “I think that is the most efficient and best way to address the individual concerns of residents.”