Stanley Holmes Village redevelopment to begin in 2023, Atlantic City Housing Authority says

ATLANTIC CITY — The redevelopment of Stanley Holmes Village will begin in early 2023, said Tom Hannon, executive director of the city’s housing authority.
During an authority meeting Thursday evening, Hannon updated commissioners and fellow authority members on the project that’s been nearly two years in the making.
The public housing project will begin after the choice neighborhood process, which included a two-year, $450,000 planning grant from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, is completed in December 2022, Hannon said.
The planning grant, which was awarded to the authority in December 2020, will allow the authority to create a redevelopment plan for the village and the Westside neighborhood.
ATLANTIC CITY — Councilman Kaleem Shabazz is calling for the city’s Housing Authority to add…
In May 2019, the authority selected Michaels Organization, of Camden, as its co-development partner for the project.
City Council recently approved a land exchange agreement for the authority to receive two large parcels in the inlet section of the resort.
Residents of Stanley Holmes Village will be relocated to these parcels while many of the original units are demolished.
Hannon said that once the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approves the transfer of a parcel of land the Housing Authority owns on Massachusetts Avenue, a closing will be quickly arranged and work will begin on what he called “Stanley Jr.”
ATLANTIC CITY — Stanley S. Holmes Village and the Westside neighborhood will receive a $450,…
CRDA is set to discuss the transfer at a meeting April 20.
The 420-unit village on Adriatic Avenue was built in 1937 and expanded in 1951, making it the oldest public housing complex in New Jersey.
Talks of redeveloping the property have been on the table for years along with constant complaints from residents about the conditions of the units.
During Thursday’s meeting, Councilman Kaleem Shabazz asked the board to directly address the complaints of mold, heat and hot water and rodents.
ATLANTIC CITY — Nineteen new police officers, increased patrols in targeted areas, enhanced …
“I think that we need to have a concentrated effort to make sure that we bring the living conditions in Stanley up to par,” Shabazz said. “I see the area, I know the area and I know we can do better.”
Hannon said the authority has distributed fliers with contact information for residents with complaints.
“We have distributed a flier to all residents giving them opportunity to call into the choice neighborhood hotline, giving them the opportunity to email us about issues of the conditions that are in their units right now,” Hannon said. “I think that is the most efficient and best way to address the individual concerns of residents.”
Hannon said the authority will address emergency situations within 24 hours and urgent complains within 48 hours.
“What’s important for everyone to note is one of the unfortunate effects of pandemic and quarantine is the fact that we have not been allowed to do inspections at any of our units,” Hannon said. “That’s typically an opportunity that management has to find out what’s going on in the units. ... We hope to have those inspections restarted sooner rather than later.”
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.