ATLANTIC CITY — Residents of the public housing complex Stanley Holmes Village, who went without heat and hot water for much of November, are still waiting for a promised refund of November rent.

The Atlantic City Housing Authority, which owns and operates the complex, voted in early December to issue the refunds at a board meeting.

“People are stopping me asking me where are their refunds,” City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz said Thursday.

Shabazz represents the ward where the 420-unit complex is located.

Housing Authority Board Chair Stephanie Marshall said Thursday residents must tell the authority in which month they want to use their credit.

Residents, by contrast, say no one has informed them what they need to do, and when they call the Housing Authority office no one has any information for them.

Stanley Holmes Village residents seek refunds over broken stoves, refrigerators ATLANTIC CITY — The property manager at Stanley Holmes Village asked the Atlantic City Housi…

“Which month is a conversation with each tenant, if they haven’t paid February it would be February, if they are caught up it would be March,” said Marshall. “It was always said the office would need to speak with each resident.”

The Housing Authority is overseen by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, which for a time required HUD approval for all expenditures because of concerns over its finances.

Marshall could not explain why the Housing Authority could not simply credit all accounts for one month.

“I didn’t get into the technical side of the accounting system,” Marshall said.

Resident Lawanna Molley asked council for help getting her refund during Wednesday night’s meeting, and at first council told her to contact the Housing Authority for that information.

“I call the office. Nobody knows anything,” Molley said.

Latest HUD inspection gave Stanley Holmes Village a passing grade ATLANTIC CITY — The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development gave Stanley Holmes …

Shabazz has sent Molley’s name and the names of others awaiting refunds to interim part-time Housing Authority Executive Director John Clarke, who has promised to arrange refunds.

Shabazz said it made no sense to set rules for getting refunds but not tell residents what they are.

“They should have developed a policy to let people know (how to get the refunds) as soon as the board approved it,” Shabazz said. “It’s not funny. People are living on the edge. A month’s rent is a big factor in their personal economy.”

Mayor Marty Small Sr. declared an emergency at the aging complex in October, after the Housing Authority failed to pick up trash and perform basic maintenance and other services.

City government began providing trash collection and other services to the authority’s nine properties on an emergency basis, and has continued to do so.

At the time, Small cited “deplorable and horrific” conditions including broken elevators and laundry room equipment, rising mounds of uncollected garbage and infestations.

There were also problems with heat and hot water and kitchen appliances.

South Jersey Legal Services is representing about 87 Stanley Holmes families in a lawsuit against the Housing Authority over conditions there.