SEA ISLE CITY — Hockey fans caught a glimpse of the Stanley Cup, the NHL’s top prize, as it made a brief trip through the city Monday morning.

Melissa Bell and her colleagues at the city’s post office on John F. Kennedy Boulevard heard last week the trophy would be brought to the building. As a lifelong hockey fan, getting a photo with the sterling-silver trophy and touching it fulfilled a lifelong dream for her.

“I’m just thrilled,” Bell, a postal worker, said from behind the post office’s counter minutes before the trophy arrived.

John Stevens, an assistant coach for the Vegas Golden Knights and part-time resident of the city, brought the cup around. As part of the tradition of the Stanley Cup, each player and coach from the winning team is allowed to spend a day with it.

During his 13-year playing career, Stevens was a defenseman with the Philadelphia Flyers. Stevens was also head coach of the Flyers for 3½ seasons.

“I think the biggest thing when you win a Stanley Cup (championship) is the ability to share it with so many other people,” Stevens said. “It’s a tough trophy to win. There are a lot of great teams out there.”

Monday wasn’t the first time he brought the cup into town, having done so as a member of the 2014 champion Los Angeles Kings.

Stevens, who was born in Campbellton, New Brunswick in Canada, has owned property in the city since 2009.

“This (Sea Isle City) is home for us now, and this is where we want to be,” he said.

Stevens and two Stanley Cup keepers brought the trophy to the post office, followed by a trip down JFK Boulevard to City Hall and lastly to the Welcome Center.

“This is the first time I’ve gotten this close to it,” Bob Baldini, a 44-year-old city resident, said after seeing the cup at City Hall. “I’m a huge hockey fan.”

At each stop, hockey fans were in awe of the trophy, walking up to it for photos and running their fingers over the inscribed names that go around the trophy.

The cup also turned heads inside passing cars headed in and out of town across the Sea Isle Boulevard Bridge.

The Flyers last won the trophy in 1975.

“We hope that our beloved Flyers would be bringing the cup to Sea Isle City, but it’s great that coach Stevens and his wife, who are residents of Sea Isle City, brought the cup here for everyone to enjoy,” Mayor Leonard Desiderio said. “It brought out a lot of enthusiasm and community spirit.”

Standing at about 36 inches tall, it weighs about 36 pounds, said Howie Borrow, one of the cup keepers from the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

This year marks its 131st birthday, having first been presented to a winning hockey team in 1893, Borrow said as he accompanied the trophy around the city.

It was commissioned as the Dominion Hockey Challenge Cup when it was first presented to the amateur hockey championship team in Canada, Borrow said.

“Nobody really owns it, but the NHL uses it as its trademark trophy,” Borrow said. “When you think back to all the guys that have held the same trophy, it’s pretty special.”

Stevens won the Stanley Cup with the Los Angles Kings’ coaching staff in 2012 and 2014. He brought the cup to where he grew up in Turkey Point, Ontario, Canada, in 2012.

When Stevens last brought the cup to town in 2014, it was placed at the 57th Street beach for a photo opp. Thousands of fans came from throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania to glance at it. Stevens also brought the cup to Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City that year for a viewing.

Desiderio said the city has a great sports culture. It has various connections to professional sports besides being Stevens’ home.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce purchased a home in town, and he hosts a charity event every summer at the Ocean Drive Bar & Restaurant. Angelo Cataldi, a former broadcaster on WIP-FM 94.1, also owns a summer home there, Desiderio said.

Former Philadelphia Flyer Jeff Carter previously owned a home in town, too.

“We are a sports community, and we root on our beloved Philadelphia teams,” Desiderio said.