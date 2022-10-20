Standard & Poor's upgrades Atlantic City bonds, citing better management and finances

ATLANTIC CITY — Standard & Poor's has upgraded the city general obligation bonds, citing its improved budgeting and management policies, the firm said in a Thursday report.

Atlantic City's rating was raised to BB from BB-, with a positive outlook, the firm reported.

"The upgrade reflects continued strengthening of the city's financial position following a sizable operating surplus in fiscal year 2021 and another projected in fiscal 2022," the report from the ratings firm said.

State oversight of the city, its backing of city bonds and its considerable state aid, were positive aspects that also figured in the upgrade, S&P said.

"This is a validation that the Small administration is taking the great City of Atlantic City in the right direction," Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Thursday, noting the firm credited the administration's improved governance and operations.

In September, Moody's Investors Service upgraded the city's long-term issuer rating to Ba2 from Ba3, with the outlook remaining positive.

Small thanked the state for its partnership and also thanked his budget team for its hard work.

"Atlantic City appears poised to continue its current trend and produce structurally balanced operating results over our two-year outlook period," the S&P report said, despite what S&P Global Economics calls "the likelihood for a shallow economic recession in 2023."

On the negative side, the city is heavily reliant on casino gaming with limited growth prospects and ability to diversify, the report said. It also has high poverty rates and weak wealth and income metrics, and has "considerable deferred maintenance that the city is beginning to address."

S&P also cited the city's vulnerability to climate related losses in the event of a severe weather event, since it is on the oceanfront.

Reliance on the hospitality sector, which provides about 30% of jobs in Atlantic County, leaves the city vulnerable, the firm said.

"From a credit perspective, the resurgence of gaming and entertainment is a near-term positive, but it does leave the city vulnerable to economic and budget risks," the report said. The ratings firm said progress to diversify the tax base is ongoing, but diversification is a long-term endeavor.

"In the future, the city will likely see modifications in state aid, which will require it to identify and budget for other forms of revenues or make corresponding expenditure cuts," the report said. "For now, mitigating this risk is the state oversight of the city's finances. We believe the state will likely communicate any reduction in a timely manner with enough time for the city to adjust."