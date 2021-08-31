Standard Communities purchases New York Avenue Apartments for $35.9 million

ATLANTIC CITY — Standard Communities has purchased the 151-unit New York Avenue Apartments, the company announced on Tuesday.

The deal was for a $35.9 million and the company will oversee a $10 million renovation project.

“Standard is not only investing in the building; we’re investing in the people who call this community home. We are proud of this public-private partnership, which not only provides these residents with the peace of mind that comes with a commitment to long-term affordability at the property, but will result in nearly every aspect of the property being upgraded and modernized,” said Steven Kahn, who is responsible for Standard Communities’ acquisitions in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, said in a statement.

Standard completed this transaction in partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency.

The renovations will “that will dramatically enrich the resident experience,” said Scott Alter, Principal and Co-Founder of Standard Communities.