Standard Communities purchases Atlantic City's New York Avenue Apartments

ATLANTIC CITY — Standard Communities has purchased the 151-unit New York Avenue Apartments, the company announced Tuesday.
The deal has a total value of $35.9 including a $10 million renovation project.
“Standard is not only investing in the building, we’re investing in the people who call this community home. We are proud of this public-private partnership, which not only provides these residents with the peace of mind that comes with a commitment to long-term affordability at the property but will result in nearly every aspect of the property being upgraded and modernized,” Steven Kahn, who is responsible for Standard’s acquisitions in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, said in a statement.
Standard completed this transaction in partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency.
The renovations “will dramatically enrich the resident experience,” said Scott Alter, principal and co-founder of Standard Communities.
They include significant energy and water conservation measures, including low-emissivity windows, LED lighting fixtures, low-flow plumbing fixtures, ENERGY STAR-rated appliances, and improved HVAC controls and systems. These measures are expected to collectively reduce energy consumption by about 20% and, when combined with expected reductions in water usage, are anticipated to save residents more than $20,000 per year in utility bills, according to a statement from the company.
These energy efficiency measures will reduce the building’s carbon footprint dramatically each year, with a reduction in greenhouse gases equivalent to the output from driving a passenger car more than 600,000 miles per year, according to the company statement.
The renovations also include upgrading the existing community spaces, improving exterior common space and grounds with resident amenities and installing storage units for residents. Building security will be enhanced, and improvements will be made to lighting, landscaping and signage, the company said. It also said building systems will be modernized, including plumbing, HVAC, windows and the roof.
“This renovation will revitalize the property, improving energy efficiently and comfort throughout the living space. This partnership between Standard Communities and NJHMFA will allow for New York Avenue Apartments to serve as a high-quality, affordable housing for many years to come,” said Melanie Walter, executive director of the state Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency.
