Standard Communities buys Baltic Plaza Apartments in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Standard Communities has acquired the Baltic Plaza Apartments at 1313 Baltic Ave. and plans to spend $10 million to renovate the complex, the company said.
The company bought the 169-unit complex in partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency.
“This public-private partnership will extend the affordability of all 169 units for the next 30 years and facilitate a transformative renovation that will dramatically enhance the resident experience,” Melanie R. Walter, executive director of NJHMFA, said in a statement.
The renovation plan will update units, common areas and amenity spaces and modernize building systems, company officials said in a news release.
Part of the renovations includes energy and water conservation measures with low-emissivity windows, LED lighting fixtures, low-flow plumbing fixtures and smart thermostats in all of the units, the company said.
The conservation efforts are expected to reduce energy consumption by 27% and water usage by 22%, which will save residents more than $31,000 a year in utility bills, officials said.
Standard Communities also will hire a resident service coordinator who will design and implement services and programs for residents.
“Our approach to working collaboratively with federal, state and local agencies allows us to produce high-quality affordable housing opportunities and provide access to services that allow our residents to thrive with minimal reliance on scarce public resources," said Steven Kahn, who is responsible for Standard Communities’ acquisitions in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. "Upon completion of the renovation next year, Baltic Plaza will be emblematic of that dedication and creativity."
