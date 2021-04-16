Standard Communities buys Baltic Plaza Apartments in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Standard Communities has acquired the Baltic Plaza Apartments at 1313 Baltic Ave. and plans to spend $10 million to renovate the complex, the company said.

The company bought the 169-unit complex in partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency.

“This public-private partnership will extend the affordability of all 169 units for the next 30 years and facilitate a transformative renovation that will dramatically enhance the resident experience,” Melanie R. Walter, executive director of NJHMFA, said in a statement.

The renovation plan will update units, common areas and amenity spaces and modernize building systems, company officials said in a news release.

Part of the renovations includes energy and water conservation measures with low-emissivity windows, LED lighting fixtures, low-flow plumbing fixtures and smart thermostats in all of the units, the company said.

The conservation efforts are expected to reduce energy consumption by 27% and water usage by 22%, which will save residents more than $31,000 a year in utility bills, officials said.