Stafford Township police officer encounters runaway cow

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A police officer likely wasn't expecting to encounter a runaway cow while preparing for his shift Wednesday.
The officer found the animal on Hilliard Avenue, police said on Facebook.
In a video posted on the department's Facebook page, the animal is seen attacking a house's mailbox, dislodging it from its foundation. The cow then ran across the home's yard toward a neighborhood, and the officer followed along.
It's unclear whether the animal was captured, where it came from or how it got lose.
Animal control was called out to the scene to assist police, Chief Tom Dellane said Wednesday evening.
Dellane referred additional questions to Public Information Officer Lt. James Vaughn, who could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening.
