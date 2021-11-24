Stafford Township police conducting search and rescue operation

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Police are conducting a search-and-rescue operation in the wooded area near Route 539 and Warren Grove Road in Barnegat and Stafford townships.
Police said Tuesday that Gary and Lorraine Parker went missing in the area.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the Parkers, call police at 609-597-8581 or Detective Sgt. Neil McKenna at 609-597-1189, ext. 8440.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
