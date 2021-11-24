Stafford Township police conduct 2nd search-and-rescue operation with no results

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Police, with the assistance of numerous agencies, conduced a second day of searching for two people from the township Wednesday.

Police conducted a search-and-rescue operation in the wooded area near Route 539 and Warren Grove Road in Barnegat and Stafford townships. Police said Tuesday that Gary and Lorraine Parker went missing in the area.

"We have completed our search of this area, which has included and extensive grid search by foot, ATCs, K-9 dogs, drones, and air support," police said, adding the Parkers have not been located.

The Stafford Township Police Department's Detective Bureau and Ocean County Prosecutor's Office are handling the case.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the Parkers, call police at 609-597-8581 or Detective Sgt. Neil McKenna at 609-597-1189, ext. 8440.

Contact Nicholas Huba:

