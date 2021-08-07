Stafford Township boat fire causes heavy damage to bulkhead, picnic tables

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The Boatyard and Marina sustained heavy damage as a result of a fire Saturday afternoon, police said.
At 4:05 p.m., police responded to the Boatyard and Marina for a report of a fire. A boat was engulfed in flames, and the blaze damaged the bulkhead and a number of picnic tables, police wrote on Facebook.
The Police Department posted a video of the fire on its Facebook page.
Assisting at the scene were the State Police Marine Services Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff's Department, Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Company and Stafford Township EMS.
The Marine Services Bureau is investigating the fire.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
