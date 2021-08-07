 Skip to main content
Stafford Township boat fire causes heavy damage to bulkhead, picnic tables
Stafford Township boat fire causes heavy damage to bulkhead, picnic tables

Stafford Township boat fire

A fire Saturday caused heavy damage to the bulkhead and multiple picnic tables at the Boatyard and Marina in Stafford Township.

 Stafford Township Police Department, Provided

Joe's marine forecast for the weekend of Aug. 7-8

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The Boatyard and Marina sustained heavy damage as a result of a fire Saturday afternoon, police said.

At 4:05 p.m., police responded to the Boatyard and Marina for a report of a fire. A boat was engulfed in flames, and the blaze damaged the bulkhead and a number of picnic tables, police wrote on Facebook.

The Police Department posted a video of the fire on its Facebook page.

Assisting at the scene were the State Police Marine Services Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff's Department, Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Company and Stafford Township EMS.

The Marine Services Bureau is investigating the fire.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

