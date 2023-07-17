STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A car spun off the Garden State Parkway on Saturday, killing a passenger, State Police said.
Jessica Molina Colmenares, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was ejected from a Honda Civic traveling south that left the road, overturned and rolled down an embankment near milepost 64.4 about 6:30 p.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Monday.
The Honda driver's injuries were not life threatening, Curry said.
At 7:18 p.m. Saturday, a township police officer in a marked Ford Explorer responding to the fatal crash was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading north on the parkway.
The officer was at the parkway's on-ramp from Route 72 and attempted to access an "authorized vehicle only" turnaround to reach the scene, at which time it was hit by the Jeep, which was in the center lane and struck the police car's left side, Curry said.
A rear passenger inside the Jeep sustained serious injuries. Three other passengers reported minor injuries, and one other person was uninjured, Curry said.
The police officer sustained minor injuries.
Both the parkway's northbound center and left lanes were closed for about six hours, causing heavy traffic congestion, Curry said.
Both crashes remained under investigation Monday.
