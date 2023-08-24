MILLVILLE — The city’s municipal court proceedings will be heard by a judge in neighboring Vineland, officials said Tuesday.

The court’s temporary closure comes two weeks after the state Attorney General’s Office announced it had sued the city’s municipal court over alleged bias practices against Latino defendants, accusations first made by former judge Jason Witcher late last year.

Municipal court officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

An order signed Monday transferred cases in Millville to Vineland, which would hear local cases on a “temporary basis,” according to the notice.

Vicinage 15, which covers Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties, said Millville’s court is temporarily unable to conduct sessions because of “a lack of a municipal court judge and lack of sufficient court administration staff,” Monday’s order signed by Judge Benjamin C. Telsey states.

Both Millville and Vineland agreed to handle staffing and payment arrangements, the order states.

The order was posted to the Millville Municipal Court’s webpage, directing matters to Vineland’s building on East Landis Avenue.

Staffing shortages come from a suspension of Judge Steven Neder, who held the bench for Witcher after his departure. Neder was suspended Friday after resigning, Administrative Office of the Courts spokesperson Peter McAleer said Wednesday.

The administrative office had no other comment on the matter, McAleer said.

The state Division on Civil Rights said an investigation found evidence supporting claims by Witcher that Latino defendants were not being given a chance to appear in court virtually. Those defendants are likely susceptible to missing work or altering childcare arrangements, the Attorney General’s Office said in announcing the litigation Aug. 8.

Beginning in June 2022, the city’s municipal court held in-court sessions on Mondays, reserving Wednesdays for virtual appearances, which have become common practice since the COVID-19 pandemic. An interpreter was used for in-court sessions but was rarely used during virtual sessions, the Attorney General’s Office alleges.

While the in-person interpreter’s services were available for 25% of the days that court was in session between June 13, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022, English-to-Spanish translation was used for 95% of court appearances by litigants needing the service.

Findings from the state Administrative Office of the Courts, however, differ from those of the Civil Rights Division.

Witcher in December denounced the perception, leading to an outcry from Latino advocacy groups and state lawmakers over the alleged practices.

Meanwhile, Witcher is suing state court officials for retaliation over the claims made against him within the past year. The lawsuit alleges the retaliation and the office’s failure to accommodate his medical needs have caused Witcher mental stress and an early dismissal from the bench.

He began serving as a municipal judge in 2010.