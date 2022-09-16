 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Staff writer Selena Vazquez named one of the top Latino's under 35 in South Jersey

Selena Vazquez

Selena Vazquez, Staff reporter Atlantic City Press Wednesday Dec 22, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

Staff Writer Selena Vazquez has be named one of the Top 30 Young Latino Leaders under 35 years old in South Jersey by Front Runner New Jersey. 

Every year, FRNJ’s Front Runner La Prensa column recognizes some of the young Hispanics who are making a positive difference throughout the region in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15-Oct. 15.

Vazquez started with The Press of Atlantic City as an intern. Following two internships with The Press, she was hired as a full-time staff writer in December 2021.

A graduate of Stockton University with a degree in Communication Studies, she received reporting accolades as the Program Distinction Award in News, Media and Politics from Stockton University and an NJPA award for an article she did in conjunction with Joe Martucci, The Press’ meteorologist, and Climate Central’s John Upton. She currently writes breaking news, local news and feature stories. 

A sampling of Vazquez work: 

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

