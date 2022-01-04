Staff shortages, COVID-19 issues force Vineland schools online

VINELAND — The city school district switched to remote learning Tuesday as the district deals with COVID-stricken faculty.

Superintendent Alfonso Llano Jr. said Monday the district anticipates faculty members to complete their quarantine period in the coming days.

As of Monday, 76 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, and another 19 were isolated for exposure. Those figures represent the last two days of reporting by the school district, Llano said Monday.

The district also is short-staffed with substitutes, another reason for the decision to go virtual, Llano said.

Llano did not provide a specific date for when city schools would resume in-person learning.

Parents should contact their student's teachers with questions about their coursework or schedule.

