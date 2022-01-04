Staff shortages, COVID-19 issues force Vineland Public Schools online

VINELAND — The city school district will switch to remote learning starting Tuesday as the district deals with COVID-stricken faculty.
Superintendent Alfonso Llano Jr. said Monday that the district anticipates faculty members to complete their quarantine period in the coming days.
Support Local Journalism
As of Monday, 76 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, and another 19 are isolated for exposure. Those figures represent the last two days of reporting by the school district, Llano Jr. said Monday.
The school district is also short-staffed with substitutes, another reason for the decision to go virtual, Llano Jr. added.
Llano Jr. did not provide a specific date for when city schools would resume in-person learning.
Parents with questions should contact their student's teachers with questions about their coursework or schedule.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.