Staff shortages, COVID-19 issues force Vineland Public Schools online
Staff shortages, COVID-19 issues force Vineland Public Schools online

040720_nws_cumboclosed 6A.jpg

A sign at the Vineland Public Schools administrative offices on Landis Avenue is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

VINELAND — The city school district will switch to remote learning starting Tuesday as the district deals with COVID-stricken faculty.

Superintendent Alfonso Llano Jr. said Monday that the district anticipates faculty members to complete their quarantine period in the coming days. 

As of Monday, 76 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, and another 19 are isolated for exposure. Those figures represent the last two days of reporting by the school district, Llano Jr. said Monday.

The school district is also short-staffed with substitutes, another reason for the decision to go virtual, Llano Jr. added.

Llano Jr. did not provide a specific date for when city schools would resume in-person learning.

Parents with questions should contact their student's teachers with questions about their coursework or schedule.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

