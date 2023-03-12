ATLANTIC CITY — As St. Patrick drove the snakes out of Ireland, the St. Patrick’s Day parade has driven the loneliness created by the coronavirus out of Atlantic City.

The Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day Parade was held Sunday, marking the event’s triumphant return after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds thronged the Boardwalk bearing their proudest green, as scores of parade marchers passed by in renewed celebration of the Emerald Isle.

St. Patrick’s Day Committee Chair James “Sonny” McCullough said he was impressed by the turnout at the parade. He said he was grateful for the work of the businesses and parade volunteers who mobilized to bring the event back at full strength. He also was excited by the life it brought the city and the business it delivered to local stores during the normally quiet offseason.

“It might be one of the biggest parades to have been on the Boardwalk,” McCullough said. “It’s so rewarding.”

The parade began at on St. James Place and Tennessee Avenue, right near the Irish Pub & Inn. Floats, marching bands, dance troupes and other kinds of revelers from across the city joined in the processional. There were 67 parties in the parade lineup, with most floats organized by local businesses and casinos, Atlantic City police and firefighters, Irish heritage organizations, area high schools and local civics groups. Classic cars, bagpipes and drumlines sounded off as the Boardwalk brimmed with green, orange and white. There was even a parachuter who glided adjacent to the boardwalk with a chute that appeared to be decorated in the Irish tricolor.

Local restaurateurs Frank and Joe Dougherty, whose family owns the Knife & Fork Inn and Dock's Oyster House, were the parade grand marshals.

City resident Joshua Condry, who he had never seen the parade in person and was thrilled to finally attend, said having the parade was a crucial, celebratory tradition in resort that he was glad to see survive the pandemic.

“This is a very big day in the community. We got floats, we got people, we got mascots. It’s something I’ll never forget, it’s amazing,” Condry said. “Everybody’s wearing green today.”

The parade leaders seemed excited for the event to return as well. John Holzermer, of Atlantic City, said he was asked by organizers to march as the parade leprechaun, something he said satisfied a longtime ambition.

“I always wanted to do that, it was my dream,” Holzermer said. “So, I said ‘sure, no problem.’”

The parade has been a presence in many attendees lives for decades. Brigid Hughes, came to the parade with her children, Connor, 18; Maddox, 11; and Hendrix 5. She has attended the parade since its start in 1986, when her parents, who are from Ireland, marched in it.

Connor Hughes wore his heritage, having taken on the overcoat, vest, and green tie and flat cap that had been worn by his grandfather.

“We’ve come to celebrate our heritage,” Brigid Hughes said. “I’ve been here since the very beginning,”

While the parade is a longstanding tradition in the city, it was a new experience for some. Ed Griffin, who recently moved to Egg Harbor City from Manahawkin, said he had previously experienced the New York City and Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day parades, as well as several events in Ocean County. An Irish American wearing an Irish-tricolor wig, Griffin said he was excited to see the parade in Atlantic City for the first time.

“So far, so good,” said Griffin said.

There were others who went to great lengths to celebrate their ancestry. Ian Gillespie, of Pottsville, Pennsylvania, drove down to the city to celebrate the holiday with drinks and other Irish Americans. He was wearing a kilt to the parade, which he said he got from the Pennsylvania Renaissance Fair.

“It looks like I’m in the right place for it,” Gillespie said.

Susan Leibowitz, who is living in Atlantic City and a retired Philadelphia school teacher, came wearing her Eagles scarf. It was her first time seeing the parade.

“I thought it was wonderful, everybody was in good spirits and why not enjoy the celebration,” Leibowitz said.

Richard Dean and Sara Andreyev came down from Howell, Monmouth County, for the parade and are regulars at the event since the early 2000s. They said they were happy to see the event return.

"It brings out the people and helps the businesses prosper," Dean said.

The last parade was in March 2019. The event was canceled in 2020, 2021 and 2022 due to concerns about coronavirus spread. After rumors circulated that the parade would not be held for a fourth-consecutive year, the city and St. Patrick’s Day volunteers rallied to resurrect the longtime event. While the paradegoers had short notice, with the event only announced on Feb. 21, businesses and volunteers marshaled their resources together to bring the parade back.

McCullough, the parade committee chair, said he was grateful to the support shown by the city in making the eleventh-hour parade possible.

The support of the city and neighboring municipalities for the parade was on full display. Mayor Marty Small Sr. walked in the parade, donning the Kelly-green jersey of Philadelphia Eagles receiving great Harold Carmichael. He was joined by several other area politicians from in and out of the city who turned out with their own marching groups for the event.

The return of the parade facilitated the return of other important St. Patrick’s Day rites. Rico Sanchez, dressed to the nines in a brown, three-piece suit, a green wig and dyed-green beard, said he was taking part in the St. Patty’s Day Bar Crawl, traversing across eight bars in the city. He said the bar crawl was a way for him to unite with friends and bring joy to the city.

“It’s just something I feel like Atlantic City needed that was different, it’s like an innovative way to bring a different experience to Atlantic City,” Sanchez said of the bar crawl. “It’s like a religious thing....it's what makes Atlantic City alive."

The experience was particularly important to McCullough, who was the mayor of Egg Harbor Township for around 30 years. He said he led the first parade in 1986, walking as an Irish American mayor alongside then Atlantic City Mayor James Usry.

After helping to bring the parade back from the brink of a pandemic demise, McCullough said there was only room to grow in 2024.

“We’re going to make this parade even bigger and better than this year,” McCullough said.