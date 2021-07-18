 Skip to main content
St. Padre Pio Parish priest killed in car crash
St. Padre Pio Parish priest killed in car crash

The Rev. Alfred Onyutha, a priest who had served in the Diocese of Camden since 2005, was killed in a two-car crash Friday that took the life of a second driver as well, the diocese said in a statement Saturday.

Onyutha was the parochial vicar at St. Padre Pio Parish in Vineland.

The accident occurred in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, after 9 p.m. Friday, according to the diocese. The name of the second driver was not released in the statement by the diocese, and township police could not immediately be reached Saturday for further details about the accident.

The Burlington County Times, citing police, reported that Onyutha's car left its lane and hit an oncoming car along Tuckahoe Road. The other driver, a 44-year-old Monroe man, was pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital, according to the news outlet.

"This is a terrible and tragic loss for two families and for parishioners in two dioceses," Camden Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan said in a statement.

Onyutha, 61, was born in Uganda, where he became a priest in 1990. He held four parish assignments over 15 years in Uganda's Diocese of Nebbi before moving to the United States.

