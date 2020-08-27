HAMMONTON — St. Joseph Academy in Hammonton finally has a home.
The Academy announced Wednesday night it will be located at the former St. Joseph Building at 328 Vine St. The Academy will lease the building from the Hammonton Board of Education.
“We sincerely thank EVERYONE who has been part of this monumental and historic effort,” the school said in a statement released Wednesday. “Especially SJA’s parents and students, the Hammonton Board of Education and the many volunteers who graciously gave up their time and money to support the effort.”
The Academy will be a ninth through 12th grade school. Wednesday’s announcement capped a tumultuous five months for St. Joe.
HAMMONTON — The survival hopes of St. Joseph High School and Elementary School took another …
Longtime St. Joseph football coach Paul Sacco said the Academy is starting from ground zero.
“I’m happy we have a new home,” Sacco said. “We’re going in a better direction, I feel. We’re going to have a lot of obstacles to overcome the first year. Everyone knows that. Everyone is prepared to work through it. We have to get everybody back in our corner.”
Lynn Domenico will be the St. Joseph Academy principal. She was principal of St. Joe High School from 2007-16.
“She brings her A-game every day academically,” Sacco said of Domenico. “We needed that to come back. We’re excited about all the new teachers we hired. They’re all young, energetic. They’re ready to work.”
The Diocese of Camden announced in April it would close St. Joseph’s high and elementary schools as of June 30. Almost immediately, students, parents, friends and alumni formed St. Joe Strong and began to raise money and develop plans to keep both schools open.
Wildwood Catholic High School in North Wildwood will remain open.
The group was able to raise enough money and interest to reopen the high school under the Academy name.
A similar movement kept Wildwood Catholic High School open as Wildwood Catholic Academy this spring, after that school’s community raised more than $1 million and merged the about-to-close high school with Cape Trinity Elementary School to create a new K-12 school.
St. Joseph opened in 1935. Its closing would have a major impact on the state high school football scene.
The St. Joseph football team is one of New Jersey’s best, with 20 state championships since the state non-public playoffs began in 1993. Sacco has a South Jersey record 336 career wins.
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
Students, family and school administrators came out Sunday to rally for St. Joseph in Hammonton. View more photos at
. PressofAC.com
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. (l-r) Bobby Crimi, 16, of Sicklerville, Cara Barse, 18, of Vineland, and Bryanna Storck, 17, of Sicklerville singing the school song.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. (l-r) Mirlande Saint-Fleur, 17, Descartes Piquant Roseta Piquant, and Lyndia Piquant, 8, all of Atco.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. Jennifer Green of Lindenwold during a Q+A.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
From left, Connor Perri, 13, Danika Nowetner, 13, Charlotte Matro, 14, Gigi Fox, 14, Cassidy Perri, 13, and Richard Gibson, 14, all of Hammonton, show off some of their signs from the rally Sunday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. (l-r) Peggy Sacco and Coach Paul Sacco listening to the speakers.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. (l-r) Colby Daho, 16, and Miles Solomon, 16, standing with fellow students after they were called up to the front.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. Students (l-r) Jayda Shehadi, 16, Ellie Dainton, 17, holding Harper, and Katie Dainton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. (l-r) Bobby Dees, 19, Mary Jane Dees, and Alice Hutchison, from Winslow Township.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. (l-r) Brad Lomax. 19, a graduate last year, and Angelina Leone, 18, both from Washington Twp.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. The Mantuano family (l-r) James, Marlaina, 12, Tania, and Giuliana, 10, all of Marlton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. Dr.Theresa Triola during a Q+A.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. (center) Student Miles Solomon, 16, listens with his classmates.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. Robert Bartolone speaking to the crowd.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
Students, family, and school administrators came out to rally for St. Joseph High School in Hammonton on Sunday. View more photos from the rally at
. PressofAC.com
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14, students, family and school administrators came out to rally for St. Joseph High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.