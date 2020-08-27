061520_nws_stjoe

On June 14, students, family and school administrators came out to rally for St. Joseph High School in Hammonton.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

HAMMONTON — St. Joseph Academy in Hammonton finally has a home.

It’s a familiar one.

The Academy announced Wednesday night it will be located at the former St. Joseph Building at 328 Vine St. The Academy will lease the building from the Hammonton Board of Education.

“We sincerely thank EVERYONE who has been part of this monumental and historic effort,” the school said in a statement released Wednesday. “Especially SJA’s parents and students, the Hammonton Board of Education and the many volunteers who graciously gave up their time and money to support the effort.”

The Academy will be a ninth through 12th grade school. Wednesday’s announcement capped a tumultuous five months for St. Joe.

Longtime St. Joseph football coach Paul Sacco said the Academy is starting from ground zero.

“I’m happy we have a new home,” Sacco said. “We’re going in a better direction, I feel. We’re going to have a lot of obstacles to overcome the first year. Everyone knows that. Everyone is prepared to work through it. We have to get everybody back in our corner.”

Lynn Domenico will be the St. Joseph Academy principal. She was principal of St. Joe High School from 2007-16.

“She brings her A-game every day academically,” Sacco said of Domenico. “We needed that to come back. We’re excited about all the new teachers we hired. They’re all young, energetic. They’re ready to work.”

The Diocese of Camden announced in April it would close St. Joseph’s high and elementary schools as of June 30. Almost immediately, students, parents, friends and alumni formed St. Joe Strong and began to raise money and develop plans to keep both schools open.

The group was able to raise enough money and interest to reopen the high school under the Academy name.

A similar movement kept Wildwood Catholic High School open as Wildwood Catholic Academy this spring, after that school’s community raised more than $1 million and merged the about-to-close high school with Cape Trinity Elementary School to create a new K-12 school.

St. Joseph opened in 1935. Its closing would have a major impact on the state high school football scene.

The St. Joseph football team is one of New Jersey’s best, with 20 state championships since the state non-public playoffs began in 1993. Sacco has a South Jersey record 336 career wins.

