Paul Sacco

St. Joseph High School football coach Paul Sacco, at the field house in Hammonton on April 24.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

St. Joseph Academy on Tuesday announced it has moved toward officially opening the high school in September.

“SJA thanks the students and parents who have enrolled to date and who have assisted in the transition,” the academy said in a news release. “Your faith and loyalty have been inspirational.”

According to the release, the Hammonton Board of Education intends to lease the Vine Street high school building.

SJA will participate in an upcoming bid for the lease.

St. Joseph Academy will be a kindergarten-to-12th grade school taking the place of St. Joseph High and Elementary schools.

Due in part to decreasing enrollment, the Diocese of Camden announced in April it would close both schools June 30. St. Joe students, faculty, parents and alumni started the campaign St. Joe Strong to raise money in an attempt to save them. The group said it has raised nearly $1 million in operating funds.

The diocese in June rejected a plan to keep the schools open. St. Joe Strong said the diocese also rejected its offer to buy the St. Joe elementary school building on Third Street and the high school athletic fields on Wood Street in Hammonton.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments