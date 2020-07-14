St. Joseph Academy on Tuesday announced it has moved toward officially opening the high school in September.
“SJA thanks the students and parents who have enrolled to date and who have assisted in the transition,” the academy said in a news release. “Your faith and loyalty have been inspirational.”
According to the release, the Hammonton Board of Education intends to lease the Vine Street high school building.
SJA will participate in an upcoming bid for the lease.
HAMMONTON — Supporters of a high school to replace St. Joseph held a rally Sunday afternoon …
St. Joseph Academy will be a kindergarten-to-12th grade school taking the place of St. Joseph High and Elementary schools.
Due in part to decreasing enrollment, the Diocese of Camden announced in April it would close both schools June 30. St. Joe students, faculty, parents and alumni started the campaign St. Joe Strong to raise money in an attempt to save them. The group said it has raised nearly $1 million in operating funds.
The diocese in June rejected a plan to keep the schools open. St. Joe Strong said the diocese also rejected its offer to buy the St. Joe elementary school building on Third Street and the high school athletic fields on Wood Street in Hammonton.
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
Students, family and school administrators came out Sunday to rally for St. Joseph in Hammonton. View more photos at
. PressofAC.com
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. (l-r) Bobby Crimi, 16, of Sicklerville, Cara Barse, 18, of Vineland, and Bryanna Storck, 17, of Sicklerville singing the school song.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. (l-r) Mirlande Saint-Fleur, 17, Descartes Piquant Roseta Piquant, and Lyndia Piquant, 8, all of Atco.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. Jennifer Green of Lindenwold during a Q+A.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
From left, Connor Perri, 13, Danika Nowetner, 13, Charlotte Matro, 14, Gigi Fox, 14, Cassidy Perri, 13, and Richard Gibson, 14, all of Hammonton, show off some of their signs from the rally Sunday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. (l-r) Peggy Sacco and Coach Paul Sacco listening to the speakers.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. (l-r) Colby Daho, 16, and Miles Solomon, 16, standing with fellow students after they were called up to the front.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. Students (l-r) Jayda Shehadi, 16, Ellie Dainton, 17, holding Harper, and Katie Dainton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. (l-r) Bobby Dees, 19, Mary Jane Dees, and Alice Hutchison, from Winslow Township.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. (l-r) Brad Lomax. 19, a graduate last year, and Angelina Leone, 18, both from Washington Twp.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. The Mantuano family (l-r) James, Marlaina, 12, Tania, and Giuliana, 10, all of Marlton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. Dr.Theresa Triola during a Q+A.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. (center) Student Miles Solomon, 16, listens with his classmates.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. Robert Bartolone speaking to the crowd.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
Students, family, and school administrators came out to rally for St. Joseph High School in Hammonton on Sunday. View more photos from the rally at
. PressofAC.com
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.