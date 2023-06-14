The state is making available up to $50,000 for each New Jersey county to fund spotted lanternfly treatment, the Governor's Office said Monday.

"This invasive species can have devastating effects, and we want to ensure that our communities access every resource available to help mitigate their spread," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. "Residents can also help make a difference by stomping the lanternflies when they see them.”

The grant funding comes at a time when the invasive species is in its "nymph stage," in which they're young insects, sporting a black finish with white spots.

The lanternflies will mature into red-and-black insects with white spots in their next stage, reaching their adult phase in August.

Municipalities can receive up to $15,000 through the grant funding, the Governor's Office said in a news release.

The funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis for reimbursement of eligible costs incurred for lanternfly chemical treatment activities.

“This is an excellent opportunity for counties and municipalities in New Jersey to take advantage of this funding that can assist them in helping reduce the populations of this pest,” state Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher said. “The more participants we have in this program the stronger our campaign will be against this invasive menace.”

A native of Asia, the spotted lanternfly was discovered in the U.S. in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014.

While not a threat to humans, the bug is known to be a nuisance to crop growers because they feast on plants. They're known to travel through "hitchhiking," latching onto moving items belonging to humans and expanding their population to other states.