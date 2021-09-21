Spotted lanternflies have reached South Jersey

OCEAN CITY — No doubt about it; the spotted lanternflies have reached the beach.
On Saturday, one landed on a beach blanket in Ocean City before it was killed with a steel water bottle and unceremoniously buried in the sand.
Others were found floating in a pool near the Boardwalk on Sunday.
The insects are both beautiful and invasive, spreading rapidly throughout the Northeast since being first discovered in Berks County, Pennsylvania in 2014.
They have delicate pale gray wings with black spots. If it spreads its wings, a bright red section can be seen, also with black spots.
In August, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture added five counties to a quarantine zone, meaning those moving horticultural products or other material should check to make sure no egg cases, nymphs or adults are attached.
At one time, the infestation was limited to a few counties in New Jersey. That is no longer the case.
“It’s entirely possible that they are in every county,” said Jeff Wolfe, a spokesman for the New Jersey Department of Agriculture.
A map posted to the Department of Agriculture’s website shows eight counties along the Delaware River and Bay in red, the quarantine counties running from Warren County to Salem County.
Those with confirmed populations of spotted lanternflies are shown in blue, with only Cape May County showing white.
That may change after the sightings this weekend.
The insects are not strong flyers, only making short hopes of a few feet at the most. But they can catch a ride with the best of them, Wolfe said on Monday.
“They are excellent, excellent hitchhikers on almost any kind of transportation,” he said. They catch rides on cars and trucks, on produce or on other products, and quickly make themselves at home. “That’s their primary way of spreading.”
The bugs are from Asia. They won’t hurt people but have the potential to do severe damage to agriculture. Within a few years of first being seen in the US, lanternflies have reached nine states.
The consensus among area naturalists is that spotted lanternflies should be killed on sight.
“Our main thing is: If you can see it and you can stomp on it and kill it, do it,” Wolfe said.
People can also report sighting to badbug.nj.gov, where there are also tips on how to control the spread and images of spotted lanternflies in various stages of its life cycle.
There is also information on other invasive species, including the emerald ash borer, gypsy moths and others.
The adult spotted lanternflies will not survive most New Jersey winters, likely dying off with the first deep freeze. But this time of year, they are laying eggs that will hatch next spring. That’s when New Jersey will have a better idea of just how widespread the invasion has become.
It’s possible to destroy the egg mass, but the small gray spots can be easy to miss, Wolfe said, placed under steps or 20 feet up a tree.
The Department of Agriculture asks residents to survey their property for signs of lanternflies and be careful about transporting them accidently. That includes keeping windows closed when parked and examining trailers and vehicles before leaving.
“This insect has the potential to greatly impact agricultural crops and hardwood trees,” reads a statement on the department website. It says the insects feed on the sap of several plants including grape vines, maples, black walnut, and others. “While it does not harm humans or animals, it can reduce the quality of life for people living in heavily infested areas.”
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
