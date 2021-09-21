Spotted lanternflies have reached South Jersey

Those with confirmed populations of spotted lanternflies are shown in blue, with only Cape May County showing white.

That may change after the sightings this weekend.

The insects are not strong flyers, only making short hopes of a few feet at the most. But they can catch a ride with the best of them, Wolfe said on Monday.

“They are excellent, excellent hitchhikers on almost any kind of transportation,” he said. They catch rides on cars and trucks, on produce or on other products, and quickly make themselves at home. “That’s their primary way of spreading.”

The bugs are from Asia. They won’t hurt people but have the potential to do severe damage to agriculture. Within a few years of first being seen in the US, lanternflies have reached nine states.

The consensus among area naturalists is that spotted lanternflies should be killed on sight.

“Our main thing is: If you can see it and you can stomp on it and kill it, do it,” Wolfe said.

People can also report sighting to badbug.nj.gov, where there are also tips on how to control the spread and images of spotted lanternflies in various stages of its life cycle.