Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photoshoots held at Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photoshoots held at Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue has come to America's Playground.

In March, the magazine announced a partnership with Hard Rock International, using properties like Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Florida's Guitar Hotel as the backdrop for its photos.

Due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions, Sports Illustrated decided to stay in the U.S. for this year's shoots.

On Monday, the magazine announced its presence in Atlantic City. Models have been spotted in the casino and on the beach.

