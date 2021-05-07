 Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue holds photoshoots at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
 DAVID DANZIS Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition has made its way to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

In March, the magazine announced a partnership with Hard Rock international, using the properties like the Atlantic City casino and Florida's Guitar Hotel as the backdrop for its photos.

Due to travel restrictions, Sports Illustrated decided to stay in the U.S. for this year's shoots.

On Monday, the magazine announced its presence in Atlantic City. Models have been spotted in the casino and on the beach.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

