Spoken word artist Spencer to speak at Stockton's Fannie Lou Hamer symposium

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An Emmy Award-winning spoken word artist will be the keynote speaker next week at Stockton University’s annual Fannie Lou Hamer Human and Civil Rights Symposium.
Zoe Spencer, a Virginia State University professor who won the award this year for her piece, “Say Her Name,” will speak at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom, according to a news release from the university.
Patricia Reid-Merritt was a young girl studying ballet in West Philadelphia during the 1960s…
The event pays tribute to the civil rights activist who is famous for her speech at the 1964 Democratic National Convention in Atlantic City, where she sought to prevent the seating of an all-white delegation from her home state of Mississippi.
“We will miss the excitement of having a live audience,” said Donnetrice Allison, program coordinator and professor of communications and Africana studies. “But through Zoom we have the opportunity to reach an even larger audience to honor Fannie Lou Hamer, a civil rights icon.”
Spencer has dedicated her life to addressing all forms of oppression, according to the release. Her work addresses “neo-lynching” and state-sponsored violence in America. “Say Her Name” pays homage to the victims of historic and contemporary lynching in America.
Next year, students at Stockton University will be able to major in Africana Studies as the …
Previous speakers at the symposium have included Cornell West, Shaun King and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, according to the release. The event will include a compilation video of the past 17 years of the symposium, which has also included dance and musical performances featuring Stockton faculty and students.
The event is free, but participants are asked to register at stockton.edu/fannielouhamer.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.