Spoken word artist Spencer to speak at Stockton's Fannie Lou Hamer symposium

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An Emmy Award-winning spoken word artist will be the keynote speaker next week at Stockton University’s annual Fannie Lou Hamer Human and Civil Rights Symposium.

Zoe Spencer, a Virginia State University professor who won the award this year for her piece, “Say Her Name,” will speak at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom, according to a news release from the university.

The event pays tribute to the civil rights activist who is famous for her speech at the 1964 Democratic National Convention in Atlantic City, where she sought to prevent the seating of an all-white delegation from her home state of Mississippi.

“We will miss the excitement of having a live audience,” said Donnetrice Allison, program coordinator and professor of communications and Africana studies. “But through Zoom we have the opportunity to reach an even larger audience to honor Fannie Lou Hamer, a civil rights icon.”

Spencer has dedicated her life to addressing all forms of oppression, according to the release. Her work addresses “neo-lynching” and state-sponsored violence in America. “Say Her Name” pays homage to the victims of historic and contemporary lynching in America.

