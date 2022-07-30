Spirit Halloween in Egg Harbor Township opens spooky season, debuts trailer for upcoming movie

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Staying overnight in a Spirit Halloween store sounds like fun for fans of spooky season.

Maybe not so much if that store is haunted by a spirit who wants to torment a group of kids locked inside on a dare.

That's the gist of "Spirt Halloween: The Movie," which debuted its trailer in front of VIP guests Saturday morning at the franchise's flagship location in the Harbor Square shopping center. About 2,000 people lined up outside Spirit — some since Wednesday — to get first dibs at this year's merch ahead of the Halloween season.

Spirit, headquartered in Egg Harbor Township, has 1,450 stores around the country. The EHT location was the first store in the United States to open Saturday, as others are expected to unlock their crypt doors starting Sunday.

"This year's turnout has a lot to do with the strength of the brand," said Nikki Balles, corporate director of public relations at Spencer's and Spirit Halloween. "Spirit Halloween now has a movie coming out in October, and people are so excited about it."

Even the cast of the upcoming movie, which will hit select streaming services at an October date to be determined, Balles said, had not seen the trailer until Saturday morning.

The movie was filmed at a Spirit store in Rome, Georgia, said Mike Hagerty, one of the film's producers.

Four of the young actors who will star in the movie — Jaiden J. Smith, Marissa Reyes, Dylan Martin Frankel and Donovan Colan — were on hand to sign posters and greet fans. The movie also will star Rachael Leigh Cook, who played Laney Boggs in "She's All That," and Christopher Lloyd, known for his role as Dr. Emmett Brown in the "Back to the Future" trilogy.

Smith didn't know exactly why, but he was a little bit nervous ahead of the trailer's unveiling.

"But once I saw the love that the fans gave and when we were giving out the (autographed) posters and taking pictures, I knew that we all had true, loyal fans that will love the movie and our characters," said Smith, who has appeared on TV shows such as "Blue Bloods" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

The festivities Saturday started two hours before doors opened. There was music, photo opps, games and refreshments — including mocktails made by Mountain Dew — for VIP guests. Fox 29's Bob Kelly emceed the event.

Many people had camped out since Wednesday to be the first to get their haunted hands on this year's merchandise. Every fan who lined up got a numbered lanyard. Store employees allowed the first wave of 50 people in at 11 a.m.

Tyler Gee, 17, of Central Jersey, and Evan Stitt, 13, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, were Nos. 1 and 2.

"We got a tent set up and had been camping out since Wednesday afternoon," said Gee, who buys new Halloween animatronics every year. He has been coming to the EHT store since 2017 and plans to make a creepy clown costume this year.

Stitt, who has been coming to the EHT store since 2019, didn't know what he's going to dress as this year, but he has been collecting animatronics since 2016.

"It's been a great time. They have treated us amazingly," Stitt said.

Mayor Paul Hodson was there to cut the ribbon. He thanked Spirit for its continued success and business within the township as well as township police for being present at the shopping center since Wednesday to make sure those who had camped out were safe.

Christmas gets a lot of attention when decorations roll out early. But Halloween does the same. August is the heart of Halloween shopping, Balles said, and the numbers show it.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans spent more than $10 billion on Halloween in 2021, more than $2 billion more than 2020. This year is expected to surpass that.

Spirit, established 39 years ago, has reaped the benefits of the rise in consumer interest. The stores are adding more than 35,000 jobs nationally, Balles said.

"It was incredible to see all different ages, all different types of fans gather around and really see this movie come to life. And not only that, but to celebrate Halloween in July," Balles said.

In addition to sales, the store has an initiative called Spirit of Children, under which 100% of donations made by customers this year will benefit Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Balles couldn't quite give away what's expected to trend this year — Spirit will release that info in the coming weeks — but as expected, the hottest movies and TV shows will be popular. She also said people will heavily participate in do-it-yourself costumes on the latest pop culture trends.

One Spirit employee said the first things people run toward every year are the animatronics. Boxes filled with some of Spirit's scariest characters — from Mr. Punchy the clown and Buzzsaw to the Possessed Pumpkin and Lord Raven, who greeted shoppers as they entered the store — were piled up behind the counters. Shoppers hovered by the employees-only doorway into the back, waiting for the coveted creatures to be restocked.

Ryan Ohr, 19, who drove down at 4 p.m. Thursday from Guilford, Connecticut, and was customer No. 15, got his hands on Lord Raven as well as a Pumpkin Master doll he had been coveting.

"This is my baby. I started coming here in 2009 ... and I really wanted him (as a big animatronic)," Ohr said. "But when I heard they were making this, I came down for him."

Keith Payne, 32, of Egg Harbor Township, walked through one of the spooky tunnels in the store with his 1-year-old son, Danny. This was the first time he came to Spirit's season opener. He and his son were there shopping for clown costumes, this year's theme for the neighborhood he lives in.

"This was awesome, a good time, a really good time," Payne said.

Spirit has fans who are into spooky season year-round, Balles said, not just during the fall. That's why about 2,000 people turned out on a hot and breezy late July morning, some decked in stuffy costumes, to upgrade their collections.

"It's really a lifestyle. It's not just a holiday anymore," she said.