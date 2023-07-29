EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Elijah Goare looks forward to Halloween every year.

The 12-year-old from Indianapolis spent the better part of his Saturday morning pushing around a giant boxed animatronic, looking for his parents to put it aside before they made their big purchases. They were part of the first hundred or so people to shop at Spirit Halloween’s flagship store in the township.

“I love it. Words can’t express it,” said Elijah, whose face lit up talking about his favorite holiday while parents Stu Goare and Miriah Luke guarded their haul.

Spirit Halloween, part of the locally based Spencer Gifts LLC brand, is celebrating 40 years of costumes, frights and anything else associated with the spooky season around the corner.

The rabid interest in Halloween is evident every year, even with the store’s annual reopening coming on the doorstep of the dog days of summer. Thousands of people endured heat that reached the 90s on Saturday just to be among the first to get some Halloween shopping done.

Hundreds of people had camped in the parking lot in front of Spirit since early Friday morning. By noon Saturday, more than 2,000 people had checked in to get into the store, with another 1,000 or so expected to turn up by the store’s closing at 5 p.m., a representative said.

Egg Harbor Township police officers were present the last two days to make sure people were camping safely and that no one got a little too rambunctious once inside the store.

Spirit’s lot was full by 9:30 a.m., 90 minutes before the doors opened at 11. A huge white tent was set up around the side of the building, where free snacks were handed out by Butterfinger and Spirit, and where there was free water, games, free sketch artists who happened to also work for Spirit, free face painting and more. Some local businesses were there, including Beach Buns bakery in Northfield, which partnered with Butterfinger for a sweet treat.

“We certainly were prepared for everything to make sure everybody was safe, and everybody seems to be having a good time,” Spirit CEO Steven Silverstein said.

EHT Mayor Laura Pfrommer made an appearance, and Spirit representatives cut the ribbon just before letting the first customers in. Once inside, it was a mad dash toward the back of the store, where dozens of boxes of animatronics sat awaiting the horde.

“The animatronics are often the stars of the show,” Silverstein said. “These are the things people talk about. We work on this year in and year out. Every year we introduce a whole new array, and it’s really a part of the passion of what we do.”

All in for Desmodus

Social medial influencers, with cameras and phones in hand, claimed their big boxes, recording the experience for their social media pages later. They were joined by others who were looking to add to their animatronic collections, including Colton Cole, 14, of Laguna Beach, California, and Fernando Hernandez, 17, of Arlington, Virginia.

“This guy right here was the main one I was going for,” said Cole, pointing at Desmodus, a 6-foot-tall “bloodthirsty bat born deep in the caves of the rainforest,” according to the website’s description.

The Goare family, of Indianapolis, were able to get their hands on Slim, a 7-foot clown, and his pal Stilts, another demonic clown standing nearly 8 feet tall, as well as a jump-scaring demon. Stu Goare said the family has about 200 animatronics, and they were excited to add their new ones to the haunted house they put together every year.

“It’s awesome to see how many people come out to enjoy this,” said Miriah Luke, 41, who has been coming to the opening the last four years with Stu and Elijah Goare.

They arrived at the parking lot around 5 a.m. Friday and camped out. Stu said it was a good mix of meeting new people and reuniting with others met in prior years.

“It was worth the wait,” said Stu, 59.

Rachel Iwanyszyn, 34, has been a big fan of Halloween since she was a little kid growing up in Michigan, where the holiday is popular, she said. She was there with Sade’ Paige, 31, a cosplayer and social media influencer who has loved Halloween as long as she can remember. The two now live in Brooklyn, New York, and decided to make the two-hour drive down for the opening.

“It’s been fun to see everybody and how excited everyone is for Halloween this year,” Iwanyszyn said. “It’s definitely more excitable this year than previous years. I feel like Halloween is amped up this year.”

Joe Cano, 47, and Amy Wojciechowski, 41, of Northfield, like to bring their 13-year-old daughter, Scarlet, to Spirit every Sunday. The family camped out early Friday morning.

“It’s amazing. Every year it grows,” Wojciechowski said.

Joe Cano’s birthday was Friday, so they decided to make a weekend of it, including time at Spirit. They bought a candelabra, a creepy doll and a few other decorations for around the house. Once July 5 hits, their stars and stripes get put away and it’s spooky season until Nov. 1.

“In 2021, I think, was their first big grand opening, and we were here and there wasn’t nearly as many people then as there was today,” Joe Cano said.

Celebrating 40 years

Spencer’s started in 1947 in Easton, Pennsylvania, as a catalog company.

“In the mid-60s, really the birth of the mall, Spencer’s was one of the first stores in a mall,” Silverstein said.

Spencer’s first location was at the Cherry Hill Mall in Camden County. “They’ve grown with the malls over the years.”

Spencer’s had its own niche clientele as it sold novelty merchandise. Silverstein said it was almost a rite of passage being a teenager walking the malls to wander through a Spencer’s.

Spirit Halloween started as the birth of a temporary Halloween concept in California. Stores would pop up at random locations throughout the years. In 1999, Spencer’s bought Spirit and brought its headquarters to Egg Harbor Township. Since then, the chain has gone from about 60 stores in the late 1990s to about 130 in 2003 when Silverstein took over, he said. Now, there are more than 1,500 stores in the U.S. and Canada.

“Halloween, itself, is a unique experience,” Silverstein said. “I hesitate to call it a holiday. I call it an event. It’s a family event, a social event, something everybody participates in, and it’s been growing. I like to think that Spirit has had a lot to do with really bringing Halloween to the communities.”

One of the things Silverstein is proud of is the Spirit of Children initiative. Spirit has raised more than $110 million since 2006, with 100% of proceeds going to more than 150 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. The flagship store partners with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“It is something that really relates to the experience of Spirit Halloween,” Silverstein said. “We go into those hospitals and bring Halloween to these kids in a way they otherwise might be able to experience it.”

Silverstein also praised Spirit’s ability to be resilient as a retail brand, especially in the changing retail climate in which people shop heavily online.

“Look, every year when we sort of launch this amazing phenomenon we call Spirit, there is this sense of the impossible actually happening,” Silverstein said. “Each year we challenge ourselves to do it bigger and better, and it’s really for these fans who love what we do. And getting that kind of positive energy I think really energizes us.”

