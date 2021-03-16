Spirit Airlines to return service to Atlanta and extends service to West Palm Beach, Fla.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Spirit Airlines plans to invest in its Atlantic City International Airport base by extending its service to West Palm Beach, Florida, and returning its service to Atlanta.

"Spirit Airlines continues to be a great partner at ACY (Atlantic City International Airport) and their commitment to not only the airport, but to the entire region is appreciated as we all work together in this recovery," said Tim Kroll, airport director.

Traditionally operating with winter seasonal non-stop flights, Spirit's West Palm Beach service, originally scheduled to end in April, will now be extended through at least the summer, Kroll said.

Spirit's Atlanta nonstop flights return with their summer seasonal service beginning April 14 after needing to suspend the 2020 summer season early, Kroll said.

"We are proud of our decades-long partnership with ACY and look forward to welcoming our guests on flights to West Palm Beach, Atlanta or one of our other five cities this summer," said Nick Bartolotta, Spririt's director of network planning, in a written statement.

