Spirit Airlines to return service to Atlanta and extends service to West Palm Beach, Fla.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Spirit Airlines plans to invest in its Atlantic City International Airport base by extending its service to West Palm Beach, Florida, and returning its service to Atlanta.
"Spirit Airlines continues to be a great partner at ACY (Atlantic City International Airport) and their commitment to not only the airport, but to the entire region is appreciated as we all work together in this recovery," said Tim Kroll, airport director.
Traditionally operating with winter seasonal non-stop flights, Spirit's West Palm Beach service, originally scheduled to end in April, will now be extended through at least the summer, Kroll said.
Spirit's Atlanta nonstop flights return with their summer seasonal service beginning April 14 after needing to suspend the 2020 summer season early, Kroll said.
"We are proud of our decades-long partnership with ACY and look forward to welcoming our guests on flights to West Palm Beach, Atlanta or one of our other five cities this summer," said Nick Bartolotta, Spririt's director of network planning, in a written statement.
At the Atlantic City airport, Spirit Airlines continues to offer daily nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa in Florida in addition to Atlanta and West Palm Beach, Kroll said.
The efforts to make more use of Atlantic City International Airport and strengthen the count…
In other airport news, drive-thru COVID-19 testing is now available.
In partnership with 15 Minute Response, the testing site is located in the airport's overflow parking lot, Kroll said.
Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Kroll said. Testing is open to the public with no appointment necessary.
Customers will have access to FDA-approved Antigen ("Rapid") and Molecular PCR testing with results in under 15 minutes and 36-48 hours, respectively, Kroll said. Results are reviewed by a CLIA certified laboratory and securely delivered to the customer's smartphone via push notification.
Current pricing is $85 for the Antigen test and $155 for the PCR test, Kroll said. Visit 15MinuteResponse.com for additional information.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
