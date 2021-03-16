Spirit Airlines to return service to Atlanta and extend service to West Palm Beach from Atlantic City

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Spirit Airlines plans to extend service from Atlantic City International Airport to West Palm Beach, Florida, and return service to Atlanta.

"Spirit Airlines continues to be a great partner at ACY, and their commitment to not only the airport but to the entire region is appreciated as we all work together in this recovery," said Tim Kroll, airport director.

Traditionally operating with winter nonstop flights, Spirit's West Palm Beach service, originally scheduled to end in April, will be extended through at least the summer, Kroll said.

Spirit's Atlanta nonstop flights return with their summer service beginning April 14 after needing to suspend the 2020 season early, Kroll said.

Spirit continues to offer daily nonstop flights from Atlantic City to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa in Florida in addition to Atlanta and West Palm Beach, Kroll said.

In other airport news, drive-thru COVID-19 testing is now available.

In partnership with 15 Minute Response, the testing site is located in the airport's overflow parking lot, Kroll said.