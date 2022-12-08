 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spirit Airlines to offer flights from Atlantic City to Palm Beach beginning next week

JetBlue Spirit
Matt Rourke, Associated Press

As the holiday approaches travelers head to the Atlantic City International Airport.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Spirit Airlines will begin offering flights from Atlantic City International Airport to Palm Beach, Florida, beginning next Thursday. 

The nonstop flights are being offered with discounted one-way tickets at $50, the air carrier said Thursday in a news release.

The airport is a popular travel hub for other Florida-bound flights, with destinations in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Fort Myers and Tampa. 

"We have a long, 20-year history serving Atlantic City and can’t wait to give our ACY guests More Go to warm, leisure destinations like Palm Beach,” said John Kirby, vice president of network planning for Spirit. “This route offers the only nonstop option to PBI and delivers the affordable fares and signature service our guests have come to know us for.”

The addition is the second announced for the airport in recent months.

Beginning in May, Sun Country Airlines will connect Atlantic City to its hub airport in Minneapolis. Those seasonal flights will depart twice weekly.

