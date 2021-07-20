 Skip to main content
Spirit Airlines to expand flights this fall from Atlantic City
Spirit Airlines to expand flights this fall from Atlantic City

A look at where Spirit Airlines flies from Atlantic City International Airport.

ATLANTIC CITY — Spirit Airlines will expand its flight offerings this fall to include service to Cancun, Miami and San Juan, Puerto Rico,  officials from the Atlantic City International Airport announced Tuesday.

"We are very excited to announce that Spirit Airlines will officially be offering non-stop flights to Cancun, Mexico out of ACY beginning October 29th," airport officials wrote on Facebook.

Cancun service will be available four times a week, according to the South Jersey Transportation Authority, operators of the airport, said in a press release.

In addition, Spirit will begin flying three times a week to San Juan, beginning on Oct. 31.

Daily flights to and from Miami will begin on Oct. 6.

"We appreciate our longstanding partnership with Spirit and their dedication to increasing travel opportunities to and from Atlantic City International Airport," said Stephen F. Dougherty, SJTA executive director.

State Senate President Steve Sweeney shared his public support of the expansion on Twitter and thanked Matt Klein, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Spirit, the South Jersey Transportation Authority and several elected officials for making the addition possible.

"I applaud this initiative as a step towards elevating the airport to becoming a competitor in the international aviation industry," Sweeney said. "This new service will be a huge asset for South Jersey residents looking to travel without having to go to Newark or Philly."

Spirit Airlines also offers flights to more than 30 national and international locations from Atlantic City.

