Spirit Airlines expands flights to Cancun from Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Spirit Airlines will expand its flight offerings this fall, officials from the Atlantic City International Airport announced Tuesday.
"We are very excited to announce that Spirit Airlines will officially be offering non-stop flights to Cancun, Mexico out of ACY beginning October 29th," airport officials wrote on Facebook.
State Senate President Steve Sweeney shared his public support of the expansion on Twitter and thanked Matt Klein, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Spirit, the South Jersey Transportation Authority and several elected officials for making the addition possible.
"I applaud this initiative as a step towards elevating the airport to becoming a competitor in the international aviation industry," Sweeney said. "This new service will be a huge asset for South Jersey residents looking to travel without having to go to Newark or Philly."
Spirit Airlines also offers flights to more than 30 national and international locations from Atlantic City.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.