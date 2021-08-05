 Skip to main content
Spirit Airlines continues cancellations at Atlantic City International Airport
Spirit Airlines continues cancellations at Atlantic City International Airport

Spirit Airlines

A Spirit Airlines flight takes off from Atlantic City International Airport in 2017.

 Press archives

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Thursday has been yet another day of cancellations at Atlantic City International Airport.

Of the six Spirit Airlines arrivals scheduled for Thursday, only one was listed as "on time." The other five — a 12:02 p.m. from Orlando; 5:41 p.m. from Myrtle Beach; a 6:45 p.m. from Fort Myers; an 11:21 p.m. from Fort Lauderdale; and a 12:11 a.m. from Orlando — have been canceled.

As for departures, three out of the four scheduled flights have been canceled.

Spirit first made national headlines this week after canceling 334 flights Monday, accounting for half of its scheduled flights.

On Tuesday, that number grew to 382, accounting for 55% of scheduled flights. The company has cited weather and "operational changes" as the primary reasons for the cancellations.

According to a report from The Hill, there were 381 canceled flights Thursday. It was the fifth day of mass cancellations from the airline.

A spokesperson for Spirit said Monday there was a rumor of a pilot strike, but said the airline is not experiencing any work action from any union or group

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

