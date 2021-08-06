Spirit Airlines CEO apologizes for 'terrible week' that included dozens of ACY cancellations

Spirit Airlines is working "super hard" to end the wave of cancellations that stranded passengers nationally, as well as at Atlantic City International Airport, Spirit CEO Ted Christie said Friday.

But the cancellations will continue into next week, Christie said in an interview with ABC news Friday morning.

"It’s been a terrible week for us, for our guests." Christie said. "All the team members are working super hard to get us back to where we want to be."

Christie said a combination of bad weather in July and staffing shortages were to blame and that the airline would need a little more time to properly address the problems and restore passengers' confidence.

"We are starting to turn the tide here and get our operation back," Christie told ABC News. "It’s going to take us some time to build back that confidence and earn their trust again. But we’re up for that challenge. We’re trying to get better. We’re going to learn from this, and we’re going to continue to grow."

The airline's cancellations, which began last Saturday, continued Friday, with several hundred nationally. At Atlantic City International, 11 flights were canceled, according to Flight Aware, which tracks airline flights.