Spirit Airlines CEO apologizes for airlines 'terrible week' which included dozens of cancellations at Atlantic City International Airport

Spirit Airlines is working "super hard" to put a end to the wave of cancellations that stranded passengers nationally, as well as at Atlantic City International Airport, Spirit CEO Ted Christie said Friday.
But the cancellations will continue into next week, Christie said in an interview with ABC news Friday morning.
"It’s been a terrible week for us, for our guests." Christie said. "All the team members are working super hard to get us back to where we want to be."
Christie said a combination of bad weather in July, as well as staffing shortages were to blame and that the airline would need a little more time to properly address the problems and restore passengers' confidence.
""We are starting to turn the tide here and get our operation back," Christie told ABC News. "It’s going to take us some time to build back that confidence and earn their trust again. But we’re up for that challenge we’re trying to get better. We’re going to learn from this and we’re going to continue to grow."
The airline's cancellations, which began last Saturday, continued Friday, with several hundred nationally. At Atlantic City International, 11 flights were canceled, according to Flight Aware, which tracks airline flights.
Three flights were listed as canceled at Atlantic City on Saturday and none for Sunday, as of Friday.
Despite the recent news, the company reported a strong second quarter for 2021, which Christie called among the best in the industry" when they were announced July 28.
"We remain very well-positioned to stimulate markets and capture the significant market opportunities in the domestic U.S. and near-field international marketplace, " the CEO said at the time.
