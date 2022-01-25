Spirit to add flights between Atlantic City and Boston this spring

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Spirit Airlines will once again offer flights to Boston starting May 26.
The flights will initially be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend, the South Jersey Transportation Authority said in a news release.
“We continue to add more popular destinations from Atlantic City, and summer is a great time to add nonstop service to Boston,” said John Kirby, vice president of Network Planning for Spirit. “In addition, New England area travelers will be able to enjoy the quick hop to explore the Jersey Shore and all the options that Atlantic City has to offer.”
Spirit now offers nonstop flights between Atlantic City and 11 markets. It previously expanded its services to several southern destinations, including Miami and San Juan, Puerto Rico.
