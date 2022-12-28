Spencer's planning addition at Egg Harbor Township HQ

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — It may be the week between Christmas and New Year’s, but it is the Halloween spirit that is set to grow in the township.

Spencer’s is planning an addition for its headquarters in the township, located on the Black Horse Pike.

The retailer sells novelty gifts, T-shirts, adult products and pop culture items in stores across the country, according to the company's website. Its Spirit Halloween stores set up shop nationwide each year as its namesake holiday approaches to sell costumes and decorations.

Spencer’s and Spirit Halloween CEO Steven Silverstein called the township the company's “home base” in a statement Friday.

He said the planned expansion is the result of their recent success and the need to accommodate all their employees.

“Over the past number of years, we have experienced significant growth in both Spencer’s and Spirit Halloween. So much so, that we have had to move some of our teams to separate locations temporarily,” Silverstein said in the statement. “We believe that working together in an office environment is fundamental to our creativity and collaboration. We have found a comfortable balance of a hybrid work schedule that offers both office and flex time.”

The planned addition will measure 27,322 square feet, with a 4,700-square-foot bank and drive-through lanes, according to a proposal listed on the agenda of a Dec. 19 township Planning Board meeting.

A baseball field adjacent to the headquarters would be converted into parking, with 17 spaces added behind the Dubell Lumber Company, creating a parking lot with 427 spaces.

As part of the plan, the properties of the former Trocki Hebrew School and Ocean Aquarium that are now on the site will be demolished.

Mayor Paul Hodson said Tuesday the Spencer’s headquarters was a benefit to the township, bringing in jobs and stoking economic activity.

“We’re pretty lucky to have Spencer’s,” Hodson said. “I think it’s a great accomplishment for the township to have that facility.”

Spencer’s was founded in 1947 and opened its headquarters in the township 30 years later. It acquired Spirit Halloween in 1999.

The planned headquarters expansion comes as Spencer’s and Spirit grow their profile. There was a ceremony in July at the flagship Spirit Halloween store, which is located in the township, to unveil the first trailer for a Spirit Halloween movie, featuring “Back to The Future” star Christopher Lloyd. Over 2,000 fans of the store came to celebrate the event.

Silverstein said Spencer's and Spirit had long-term goals in mind with the planned addition.

“We look forward to creating a total campus that will provide a great work environment and serve as a foundation for our teams and our brands for today and for many years to come,” Silverstein said. “This is our way of saying, we believe in ourselves, our future, and our community.”