EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — While normally a harbinger for ghosts and goblins, the Halloween spirit in South Jersey is also a sign of economic modernization and growth.

Spencer’s & Spirit Halloween is expanding its headquarters off the Black Horse Pike. The company, which has stores across North America, is seeking to build new office space and amenities. Company officials said they are setting the foundation for a modern workplace fit for an international pop-culture apparel business and what they call the largest Halloween retailer in the world.

Spencer’s & Sprit Halloween CEO Steven Silverstein said he hoped the new additions would foster collaboration and creativity as the company grows its footprint, calling it a “reflection of the business’ strength and growth for the future.”

“Our commitment is not only to create space, but to create a great working environment for our associates,” Silverstein said during a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday. “We’re also adding a significant amount of amenities to create a campus, more than just a workspace.”

The addition to the headquarters will span 81,000 square feet in a lot adjacent to its current office building, creating a 24-acre Spencer’s & Spirit Halloween campus. New amenities will include a fitness center, a 1-mile path for employees to walk and an outdoor meeting space. There will also be a parking lot with 400 spaces and, in reflection of an embrace of green energy, new solar paneling and an electric-vehicle charging station.

As Spencer’s & Spirit Halloween is a private company, it is not obligated to disclose financial information. Silverstein declined to share the total cost of the project Thursday but said it was a “significant investment, clearly.”

Mayor Laura Pfrommer said she was enthusiastic about the expansion of Spencer’s & Spirit Halloween and the economic impact it could have on the township. She discussed what it meant to the township to anchor a company like Spencer’s that had an international reach.

“Expansion in any business is good for us, but actually an expansion of a business of this size, it shows a lot of faith in Egg Harbor Township and in Atlantic County,” Pfrommer said. “To be the international headquarters of a company of this size, I think it speaks well of Egg Harbor Township and how we work with other businesses.”

Spencer’s — a retailer that sells “edgy, outrageous, and unique” products, according to its website, including novelty gifts, T-shirts, adult toys, pop-culture items and other accessories — was founded as a Pennsylvania catalogue in 1947, opened its first retail store at the Cherry Hill Mall in 1963 and now has 680 retail locations across the United States and Canada. Spirit Halloween — founded in 1983 and acquired by Spencer’s in 1999 — has 1,500 seasonal locations in North America from which it sells Halloween costumes, decorations and animatronics.

Silverstein said Spencer’s has 30,000 employees across the country during the Halloween season and about 6,000 employees during the offseason. Of those employees, 700 work from its headquarters in the township, from which it has been based since 1977. With the new expansion in the wings, Silverstein said he anticipates adding as many as 100 new employees to the township site, as well as an unknown number of additional construction jobs during development.

Silverstein said the addition to the locally-based headquarters demonstrates the dedication of Spencer’s & Spirit Halloween to the township and South Jersey. He added its economic impact complemented its other charitable activities, such as Spirit of Children, which donates funds to hospitals and provides them with Halloween costumes and decorations.

“We’re committed to this community, we’re committed to this area and this is our home,” Silverstein said.

Pfrommer said the new jobs and economic activity from the site would directly benefit the broader community and stoke new growth throughout the township.

“Those jobs turn into our coaches on our sports teams, they turn into our helpers in our schools, they turn into people that shop at our businesses,” Pfrommer said. “So overall, for the economy around here, it’s fabulous.”

The addition, which is expected to be finished by spring 2024, comes as workers and businesses navigate the modern labor market, following the surging prevalence of remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic; and as some workers push for premiums to return to the office.

Noting that Spencer’s currently has a hybrid schedule in which employees work at the headquarters Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Silverstein said he thought conventional work allowed for more creativity.

The new amenities, he said, could help make the centralized workplace more appealing for employees. While Silverstein said it had always been a goal to modernize the company’s workplace, the first years of the pandemic “intensified” the company’s desire to prioritize appealing to its workforce.

“It creates a highly collaborative environment, one where we can interact in a very direct way and that really adds to, not only the camaraderie, the sense of community, the sense of commitment, but a lot of the spontaneity that just happens because people are face to face,” Silverstein said. “We certainly understand that it’s a flexible schedule, but we think it’s very important that we create a campus that is accommodating and really attractive to our workforce community.”

The new development has been telegraphed for months as the company made its way through the local regulatory process to secure approvals for the addition. The township Planning Board voted to grant a variance for the addition in November that laid out some of its plans, as well as plans for some of the neighboring properties, including the Trocki Hebrew Academy and Ocean Aquarium.

The former of those two properties had fallen into disuse. Trocki Hebrew Academy was founded in 1996 through the efforts of the late Jack and Mira Trocki, both of whom were Holocaust survivors. A preexisting bank branch operated at the Black Horse Pike site under a lease from the Hebrew academy until 2012. Court records indicate the academy was in operation as late as 2015 before closing.

Ocean Aquarium was set to relocate to a new building across the parking lot.

Pfrommer said there were dilapidated properties on the site and that people who were homeless had tended to reside there. She said some of the blighted properties surrounding the area demolished by workers from Spencer’s, something she said would help present the township in a better light to passersby on the heavily traveled highway.

“What Spencer’s has done is taken a building that was blighted, taken it down and, as you can see there, they have a plan to put a very attractive building there that somebody in the community can be proud of,” Pfrommer said. “Instead of people driving by saying, ‘Oh, what is that?’ they’ll be going, ‘This looks beautiful.’”

