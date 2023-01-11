Special Olympics New Jersey hosts winter games in Galloway

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Special Olympics New Jersey held the first part of its 2023 winter games this past weekend. Hundreds of athletes from 24 teams traveled to the township from across the state to compete in one of the premier championship events of their winter sports season.

More than 260 competitions for 23 sports are organized across the state by Special Olympics New Jersey, at no charge to participants. The athletes and teams compete in local Special Olympics contests throughout the year, all vying to advance to the statewide winter games.

The matches this year came as particularly triumphant moments for the athletes. It was the first time the winter games were held in three years, having been canceled in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were two sports featured in the part of the games played last weekend. The floor hockey tournament was held at the Stockton University Sports Center, featuring 13 teams separated into five divisions. The volleyball tournament was held at Galloway Township Middle School with 11 teams in four divisions. The Seaview hotel and golf resort offered rooms for the athletes to stay at during the competition.

In each tournament, the teams faced off in an intra-divisional round-robin Saturday, with the best teams competing for a divisional gold medal Sunday. Divisions with only two teams compete for the gold medal over the weekend in a three-game series. The hometown hockey teams were the Atlantic County Aces and UT Challenger Chargers, both of which are based in Atlantic County.

The SJAC Warriors represented Atlantic County in volleyball.

The winter games also featured a Special Olympics Young Athletes program for children ages 2 to 7. The program is meant to provide an inclusive atmosphere in which children can learn physical skills, such as balance, jumping, throwing and kicking, as well as social skills centering on teamwork, friendship and self-confidence, according to the Special Olympics website.

Stockton hosted a Unified Game Day on Friday, a tournament involving athletes with and without disabilities playing together. Special Olympics New Jersey said the program is designed to help build friendship and understanding through training and competition.

MedFest medical screenings were offered to attendees, along with baseline-concussion testing and performance stations.

Sponsors included Wawa, ShopRite, the New York Giants and New Jersey Devils, and local businesses like Atlantic City Electric.

The second part of the winter games, involving ice and snow sports, will be held next month. Events for alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing will be held Feb. 6 and 7 at various locations in Vernon Township, Sussex County. The speed-skating event will be held Feb. 7 at Stockholm in Hardyston Township, Sussex County; and figure skating on Feb. 12 in West Orange, Essex County.