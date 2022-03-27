Special Olympics basketball tournament returns to Wildwood after hiatus

WILDWOOD — As people across New Jersey enjoyed the performance of the Saint Peter’s University Peacocks this weekend, another group of state players made their own triumphant return to the court.

Special Olympics New Jersey hosted its 2022 Spring Games Basketball Tournament on Saturday and Sunday. About 350 athletes from 40 teams across the state assembled at multiple locations in Wildwood for the tournament — finally getting back to the game they love.

It was the first time the tournament was held in three years, with the 2020 and 2021 games canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carmen Bannon, the chief community affairs officer of Special Olympics New Jersey, said the organization was especially cautious with its players, as many are immunocompromised. Officials, players and their famlies were ecstatic that they could finally come back to the floor.

“It was very heartbreaking,” Bannon said of the games being canceled due to the coronavirus. “We’re as back as we can be.”

Jason MacEwen, 35, from the Gloucester County Special Services School District Wildcats, said he had been playing in the games since he was in eighth grade.

MacEwen said he appreciated the social and athletic communities that the Special Olympics help build. He said the layover from the pandemic had been difficult, and he was glad to return. Like many other Special Olympics athletes, MacEwen plays multiple sports, including soccer, track and field and volleyball.

“Special Olympics is an awesome organization,” MacEwen said. “You get to meet new people and friends.”

The sense of community was paired with a strong spirit of competition. The most successful teams of the tournament medaled, with the top finishers winning the gold. There were different divisions of play at the tournament for players of different skill levels.

Shawn Richards, 34, of Millville, was celebrating, remarking that his team just won gold in part off his buzzer-beater shot. He said that while his Special Olympic basketball career was put on pause by the pandemic, he continued participating in SONJ events. Last year, he organized a March polar-bear plunge and helped raise over $1,500 for the organization.

“We had a high-scoring weekend,” Richards said.

And Richards has even bigger competitions on the horizon. He will compete for Team New Jersey as a swimmer at the national Special Olympics in Orlando, Florida, in June. He is one of just 138 New Jersey athletes and 12 swimmers who qualified for the team.

Ronnie Barber, the coach of the SJAC Warriors, said people from throughout the South Jersey area play on his team, which practices in Mays Landing at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology. Both the Warriors’ Division I and Division III teams won gold.

“Our philosophy is to maintain a family environment,” said Barber, who has been coaching for 18 years. “That’s what the Special Olympics is about.”

Bannon said that the SONJ has been holding its basketball tournament in Wildwood and North Wildwood for about two decades. Over the weekend, games were played at multiple locations in the area, including Byrne Community Center, Crest Pier, North Wildwood Community Center, the Wildwoods Convention Center and Wildwood High School. Many of the players stayed in local hotels for the two-day tournament.

The large majority of organizers at the tournament over the weekend were volunteers, including the officiating crew.

Bruce Davis, of Scotch Plains, Union County, has been officiating for 28 years. He said that he and his colleagues, all certified high school officials, get to know the different people over their long careers, and were happy to see them after the long hiatus. There was even an official who had flown down from New Hampshire to participate in the event.

Davis said it was inspiring to see the players improve over weeks and years.

“You can see the progress,” Davis said. “And the parents light up, because we recognize that their kids are getting better at what they do.”

Joe Grundy, an official from Washington Township, Bergen County, had two nephews playing at the tournament – John Paul and Willy of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township.

“It’s just an incredible feeling, being around them and watching them make a basket or not travel as much as they did the previous year,” Grundy said. “It’s just a lot of fun.”

Tim LaScala, an official from the Sicklerville section of Winslow Tonwship, Camden County, said he was impressed by the tournament, and the amount of support it received from the community.

“After two years being off and getting back to it, it was a great atmosphere,” LaScala said. “Everyone came out and supported it 100%.”

Lisa Gardner, of Ridgewood, Bergen County, was watching her son, Nicholas Mayer-Aschhoff, 26, play for the Bergen Panthers. Her husband Glenn was a coach. She said she was happy to have her son back out playing and practicing with the team again.

“It’s great to finally get out, be together,” Lisa Gardner said. “We haven’t done anything like this, in like, forever.”

Nilvania Teixeira came to watch her son, Ricardo Teixeira, 20, play for the Cherry Hill Rampage. An accomplished athlete who formerly played for Moorestown High School, Teixeira represented New Jersey at the national Special Olympics basketball tournament in Seattle in 2018. He also played soccer for the New York Red Bulls for a 2017 Special Olympics event in Dallas.

Nathalia Teixeira, an eighth-grade student at Delran Middle School and Ricardo’s younger sister, was also at the game. She and her mother had brought nearly a dozen friends and family members to cheer on Ricardo.

“I look up to him as my older brother,” Nathalia said.

Nilvania Teixeira said it had been Ricardo’s dream to play in the Special Olympics, having written a letter about it when he was in fifth grade.

“It’s a dream come true,” Nilvania said.

The results of this weekend’s tournament will be published on the Special Olympics’ website — sonj.org — later this week.

