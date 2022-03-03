 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Special Olympics basketball tournament returns to the Wildwoods

Special Olympics Basketball.jpg

Special Olympics basketball returns to the Wildwoods March 26-27.

 Provided

WILDWOOD — Special Olympics basketball players will return to courts in the Wildwoods March 26 and 27 for the Special Olympics New Jersey Basketball Finals.

Six locations throughout the Wildwoods will host games, including the Wildwoods Convention Center, the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center, Wildwood High School, Wildwood Catholic Academy, the North Wildwood Community Center and the Byrne Community Center.

Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded.

Competitions will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 26 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 27 at each venue. The free event is open to the public.

Special Olympics provides intellectually disabled athletes year-round opportunities for training and competitions in various sports.

