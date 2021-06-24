Special master recommends written COVID-19 policy, wristband system at Cumberland County Jail

In his report, Hughes said the inmates had raised a “concerning issue” that there were at least two recent incidents where inmates, who had tested positive for COVID-19, had been quarantined in cells with inmates who had tested negative. Hughes said even the judge asked, “Is that the kind of mistake that you make after a year of a pandemic?”

Hughes said it would not be a violation of the HIPPA law for the jail staff, including corrections officers, to disclose an inmate’s personal health information because they do not qualify as a “covered entity” — a person or organization that must abide by HIPPA rules — under the law. However, Hughes said that even if they somehow did qualify as a “covered entity," they would be exempt from any wrongdoing due to the public health emergency created by COVID-19.

“An analysis of the regulations and the case law reveals that (the jail) has multiple options to create and implement an effective COVID-19 identification and segregation policy without violating HIPPA,” Hughes wrote.

Jeffrey Pollock, the attorney representing the inmates, agreed with Hughes’ breakdown of the law.

Cumberland County inmates allege retaliation for lawsuit After suing the Cumberland County jail for an alleged lack of COVID-19 protections, inmates …

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}