Special advocates try to make being 'in the system' a lot less scary for kids

Children plunge into a world of chaos and confusion when authorities remove them from their homes due to a biological parent’s neglect or abuse.

Decisions are made about their welfare and future by adults they don’t know inside of family courtrooms that in most cases they can’t step inside.

When these proceedings take place in Atlantic, Cape May or Camden counties, one person stands there to speak for the minors, a Court Appointed Special Advocate. The advocate speaks on behalf of abused and neglected children in the foster care system and is dedicated to ensuring these children are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

Bonnie Zatyko, 66, of Ocean City, has been a CASA with active cases and now is a mentor to CASAs who are currently working with children trying to achieve permanency.

“You just feel great when you reach a little kid and they smile when you come through the door. You are their consistent force. You can’t bail,” Zatyko said, adding she’d heard of an instance when a child had 11 different caseworkers from removal to adoption.

Zatyko was nearing retirement after 35 years as an elementary school teacher in the Atco school district in Camden County and was looking for something to do that would allow her to give back to the community.

“I would basically listen to the law guardian, but I would make sure the child’s voice is heard,” Zatyko said about her volunteer work as a CASA.

Besides the children, Zatyko, who has been a CASA for 11 years, said she would talk to biological and resource parents, also known as foster parents, as well as teachers, preschool or nursery school instructors, doctors, therapists and lawyers in an effort to come up with recommendations that are in the best interests of children.

“It’s a responsibility. ... In my own personal cases, I would cover my bases as much as possible,” Zatyko said. “I would ask for five things and hope to get three.”

During Zatyko’s time as a CASA with her own active cases, she worked with three girls who ended up being adopted into the same family: Zoey Zabelski, 15; Maya Zabelski, also 15; and Violet Zabelski, 6. Even though Zatyko’s responsibility to the girls is over, they consider her to be like a member of the family because of her interaction with them over the years.

Zoey Zabelski said Zatyko earned her trust pretty quickly after two in-person visits when she was 6 years old.

“She helped a lot in giving me a voice in what I wanted and needed,” Zoey Zabelski said. “Ms. Bonnie, she talked about herself. She was patient, gentle and everything made sense.”

Maya Zabelski dealt with both caseworkers and Zatyko between being removed from her biological parents’ home and being adopted by the Zabelskis.

“Caseworkers will hear you out. Ms. Bonnie really listens,” Maya Zabelski said.

Maya said she had eight caseworkers before she was adopted, but one CASA, Zatyko.

“She was really reliable. She was an adult who was there, who was not your parent,” Maya said.

Zoey said she appreciated that Zatyko made the effort to always talk about something new.

“A CASA really connects with you, doesn’t always ask the same questions all the time,” Zoey said.

Zatyko had all of her active cases in Atlantic County. She tried to see the children she was responsible for in person twice a month in the home of their resource parent. Teachers were contacted by email because it was easier to get a response from them that way, she said. Doctors, she would call.

When Zatyko became a CASA, she thought legal proceedings would move faster than they sometimes do.

“Maya took six years. The goal is to achieve permanency in a year or two,” Zatyko said.

CASAs are not left on their own to make these important recommendations about a child’s welfare. A CASA volunteer works with a team that also features a paid staff member and a more experienced volunteer advocate, said Jennifer Valentine, director of program services with CASA for Children of Atlantic, Cape May and Camden counties.

“People need to be compassionate, flexible, culturally aware, a good listener and committed,” Valentine said about what makes a good CASA.

In Atlantic and Cape May counties, there are 165 active CASAs, but more are needed, Valentine said.

“New children enter (the system) every month,” Valentine said. “We have a wait list.”

Between 30 to 40 children have a need for a CASA currently, Valentine said. Over the course of a year, 80 to 100 new children in Atlantic, Cape May and Camden counties will find themselves with a need, she said.

“Permanency is a promise the community makes to a child,” Valentine said. “Families should be raising children, not systems.”