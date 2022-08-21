 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Special advocates try to make being 'in the system' a lot less scary for kids

  • 0

Children plunge into a world of chaos and confusion when authorities remove them from their homes due to a biological parent’s neglect or abuse.

Decisions are made about their welfare and future by adults they don’t know inside of family courtrooms that in most cases they can’t step inside.

When these proceedings take place in Atlantic, Cape May or Camden counties, one person stands there to speak for the minors, a Court Appointed Special Advocate. The advocate speaks on behalf of abused and neglected children in the foster care system and is dedicated to ensuring these children are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

Bonnie Zatyko, 66, of Ocean City, has been a CASA with active cases and now is a mentor to CASAs who are currently working with children trying to achieve permanency.

“You just feel great when you reach a little kid and they smile when you come through the door. You are their consistent force. You can’t bail,” Zatyko said, adding she’d heard of an instance when a child had 11 different caseworkers from removal to adoption.

People are also reading…

Zatyko was nearing retirement after 35 years as an elementary school teacher in the Atco school district in Camden County and was looking for something to do that would allow her to give back to the community.

“I would basically listen to the law guardian, but I would make sure the child’s voice is heard,” Zatyko said about her volunteer work as a CASA.

Besides the children, Zatyko, who has been a CASA for 11 years, said she would talk to biological and resource parents, also known as foster parents, as well as teachers, preschool or nursery school instructors, doctors, therapists and lawyers in an effort to come up with recommendations that are in the best interests of children.

“It’s a responsibility. ... In my own personal cases, I would cover my bases as much as possible,” Zatyko said. “I would ask for five things and hope to get three.”

During Zatyko’s time as a CASA with her own active cases, she worked with three girls who ended up being adopted into the same family: Zoey Zabelski, 15; Maya Zabelski, also 15; and Violet Zabelski, 6. Even though Zatyko’s responsibility to the girls is over, they consider her to be like a member of the family because of her interaction with them over the years.

Zoey Zabelski said Zatyko earned her trust pretty quickly after two in-person visits when she was 6 years old.

“She helped a lot in giving me a voice in what I wanted and needed,” Zoey Zabelski said. “Ms. Bonnie, she talked about herself. She was patient, gentle and everything made sense.”

Maya Zabelski dealt with both caseworkers and Zatyko between being removed from her biological parents’ home and being adopted by the Zabelskis.

“Caseworkers will hear you out. Ms. Bonnie really listens,” Maya Zabelski said.

Maya said she had eight caseworkers before she was adopted, but one CASA, Zatyko.

“She was really reliable. She was an adult who was there, who was not your parent,” Maya said.

Zoey said she appreciated that Zatyko made the effort to always talk about something new.

“A CASA really connects with you, doesn’t always ask the same questions all the time,” Zoey said.

Zatyko had all of her active cases in Atlantic County. She tried to see the children she was responsible for in person twice a month in the home of their resource parent. Teachers were contacted by email because it was easier to get a response from them that way, she said. Doctors, she would call.

When Zatyko became a CASA, she thought legal proceedings would move faster than they sometimes do.

“Maya took six years. The goal is to achieve permanency in a year or two,” Zatyko said.

CASAs are not left on their own to make these important recommendations about a child’s welfare. A CASA volunteer works with a team that also features a paid staff member and a more experienced volunteer advocate, said Jennifer Valentine, director of program services with CASA for Children of Atlantic, Cape May and Camden counties.

“People need to be compassionate, flexible, culturally aware, a good listener and committed,” Valentine said about what makes a good CASA.

In Atlantic and Cape May counties, there are 165 active CASAs, but more are needed, Valentine said.

“New children enter (the system) every month,” Valentine said. “We have a wait list.”

Between 30 to 40 children have a need for a CASA currently, Valentine said. Over the course of a year, 80 to 100 new children in Atlantic, Cape May and Camden counties will find themselves with a need, she said.

“Permanency is a promise the community makes to a child,” Valentine said. “Families should be raising children, not systems.”

WHAT IT TAKES TO BECOME A CASA VOLUNTEER

There is no special background, education or experience required to be a CASA volunteer. It requires five steps:

1. Attend a monthly information session. One is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30 to be held virtually, and registration is open now.

2. Apply via an online application to be accepted into training.

3. Complete all of your pre-training paperwork, including an interview and background check.

4. Sign up for the next training session.

5. After a full training session of 35 hours is completed and all of your paperwork is completed and cleared, you are sworn in as an official court advocate and will be assigned your first case. 

For more information, email staff@atlanticcapecasa.org, call 609-601-7800 or visit casaacc.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Pleasantville church hosts Lebanese Festival

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News