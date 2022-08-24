Sparks fly as debate over Upper Township car charger heats up

UPPER TOWNSHIP — A seemingly innocuous outlet on the side of Township Hall was again a hot topic at the Township Committee meeting on Monday, with Committee member Mark Pancoast apparently seeking to shut down public comment.

“This is a done issue. We’ve talked about this,” he said as Barbara Leary suggested that a meter be added to the outlet. That would allow those charging their electric cars and other electric vehicles to in turn be charged for the power.

The discussion began at the previous committee meeting, when Committee member John Coggins questioned a bill from a local electrician for the installation of a charging station, totaling about $2,500. While Coggins did not suggest at the meeting that the upgrade was on behalf of any employee, township administrator Gary DeMarzo bristled at the questions just the same.

DeMarzo drives an electric vehicle. It was during that meeting that officials said the upgraded charger could be used by any taxpayer.

But before this meeting, there was a padlock on the charger, although there was not one on the standard outdoor outlet on the same pole. Township committee members said Monday that the charger was available to township taxpayers in emergencies, although that was not mentioned at the previous meeting. Committee member Kimberly Hayes said the township was working out a policy for how residents and property owners could request to use the charger,. So far, no policy has been set.

Contacted after the meeting, Mayor Curtis Corson said the township is looking at using more electric vehicles, which may need the upgraded charger. But that still does not explain why the 50-amp charger had been installed now, when the township does not yet have any electric vehicles.

“Let me put it this way,” Corson said on Tuesday, “Gary DeMarzo is doing more work for less money than the previous administrator.”

Scott Morgan, whom DeMarzo replaced as township administrator in January after Corson became mayor, was provided a township vehicle as part of his duties, Corson said, estimating that cost at about $20,000 a year. He strongly implied that the upgraded charger was for DeMarzo’s benefit, but did not state that outright.

DeMarzo was hired this year at an annual salary of $75,000.

The issue was not discussed at the meeting until Leary raised it during the public comment portion.

Pancoast said the matter had been addressed and the questions answered. Leary said it has not been answered.

“This is not a town hall and this is not a political event,” Pancoast said. “Your political affiliations are known. They’re crystal clear. This is not going to be a soap box for your political agenda.”

“I find your comment extremely offensive,” Leary said. “I can ask any question I want. This is my township, too.”

Earlier this year, Leary started a website called politicsandpromises.com, in which she criticized township government, as well as the news media covering it. She said after the meeting that she is not running for office, and added that she was shaken by the exchange with Pancoast.

Pancoast is running for reelection this year, joined by Victor Nappen II as the Republican ticket for two seats on Township Committee. Coggins had indicated he would run as an independent, but changed his mind. Unless there is a last-minute write-in campaign, Pancoast is running unopposed.

At the last meeting, Leary said she was in favor of the charger for those with electric vehicles, because there are few options in the township to charge a vehicle. On Monday, however, she said she had become concerned about people abusing a free charge.

Several members of Township Committee said the issue has been blown far out of proportion.

“There’s no charging station out there. It’s an outlet,” said Pancoast at the meeting.

“It’s misrepresenting what it is when you say charging station,” added Committee member Kimberly Hayes. “People are envisioning this big pillar that says Tesla. That’s not what it is.”

The spot had a a 110-volt charger there, operating at 15 amps, the standard outlet for most household appliances. The additional charger is 220 volts and 50 amps.

At the end of the meeting, Coggins made a motion to seek bids for a company to install a metered outlet for car charging. No other members offered a second. Corson said the township is already working to add charging stations, including seeking grants to install them on township property.

According to the site energysage.com, it costs an average of close to $14 to fully charge a Tesla.