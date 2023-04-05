EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — New leadership is coming again to the Police Department.

Frederick Spano will be sworn in as chief of police at a special Township Committee meeting Thursday. The ceremony comes after he was appointed to the position last month and he assumed the duties of the office Saturday.

Spano said Tuesday that he believed he could help guide the department as it faces new challenges.

"I bring a good fit for what we need for our organization right now," Spano said.

The Township Committee held a special meeting to interview three candidates for the position of police chief in March and later voted unanimously to select Spano.

“The new chief I think is an outstanding pick for us,” Mayor Laura Pfrommer said Tuesday.

Spano has worked at the Egg Harbor Township Police Department for about 25 years, beginning his career in 1998 as a patrol officer. He has gradually risen through the ranks, being promoted to lieutenant in 2016 and then captain in 2019. During his time as captain, Spano served as commander of the Police Community Services and Criminal Investigations bureaus. He has also served as Operations Bureau commander, where he oversaw the Patrol, K-9, Traffic Safety and SWAT units.

He has a master’s degree in administrative science from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Delaware. He said his volunteer experience includes help with the Margate Terrapin Rescue and the annual flag placement ceremony at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery.

"I think I bring a well-rounded experience to the table," Spano said.

Spano said his priority as chief will be to improve attention to detail and promote a high standard for performance quality, as well as promote open communication with the public. He cited his work starting in 2016 the department's CALEA manager, where he worked to secure the department's national accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies for several years.

"Do the little things right," Spano said.

Pfrommer said the committee had been searching for a chief with deep experience who would be able to connect with the rank-and-file. She lauded Spano’s work as captain overseeing patrols and his experience with the different aspects of police work.

“He has his finger on the pulse of what is going on,” Pfrommer said. “He’s probably done just about everything that we have.”

Spano is succeeding Michael Hughes, whose tenure as chief began in August 2021 and lasted about 19 months. Hughes was also promoted captain in 2019 and had a 32-year career in the Police Department.

Three Township Committee members are former law enforcement. Committee member Paul Hodson, a former police officer, acknowledged that the responsibilities of being an officer have changed considerably since he started in the 1970s, but he said having experience in law enforcement afforded the committee unique insight during the search for a new chief.

“I think it helps because we understand the job at different levels,” Hodson said.

Spano's swearing-in continues what township officials describe as a trend of frequent turnover in the office of police chief.

Hodson said the township has had to find a new police chief about every three years over the past two decades. He said he believed short chief tenures were becoming standard, with people rising to the role shortly before their retirement.

“I think that’s the industry,” said Hodson, who was first elected to the committee in 2005. “I’ve been around 18 years; I can’t believe how many police chiefs we’ve promoted.”

Pfrommer said she believed the administrative burdens of police chiefs have grown in recent decades, making the job more taxing and causing them to depart from the position sooner.

“After a while it takes a toll,” Pfrommer said.

Pfrommer added that the job had also been made more difficult by a recent rise in anti-police sentiment, citing the 2020 protests against police brutality and racism following the murder of George Floyd by then Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

For similar reasons, Pfrommer said chiefs were finding it more difficult to staff their forces.

The number of applicants to the Police Department in recent years has dropped from around 500 to fewer than 100, Pfrommer said. Officials in neighboring Galloway Township have spoken of a similar decline in applications to its Police Department.

“I think that’s a direct result of some of the negativity,” Pfrommer said.

Spano said the recent protests have made it more important to engage with the community and improve public perceptions of police. He said police departments needed to internalize that officers need to hold themselves to a higher standard and work to connect with communities they serve.

"It's about being transparent and communication," Spano said. "They don't have to be that difficult."

The special meeting to swear in Spano will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at the township Municipal Building, 3515 Bargaintown Road.