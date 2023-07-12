Multiple local beaches were placed under bacterial advisories Tuesday after tests showed subpar water quality levels, the state Department of Environmental Protection said.
The beaches are at Albany Avenue in Atlantic City, Philadelphia Avenue in Cape May and Hollywood Avenue in Wildwood Crest, according to the DEP's website.
Cape May's 57th Street bay beach's water also tested poorly, the DEP said.
The waters were to be tested again Tuesday, with the results released Wednesday. The beaches would be closed to bathers if two straight test samples show high levels of enterococci.
The affected beaches were still listed as being under advisories Wednesday morning.
DEP standards require that bacteria concentration doesn't exceed 104 colonies of the bacteria per 100 milliliters of a sample.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.