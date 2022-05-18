Southern Cape towns to recognize Pride month

CAPE MAY — Three local communities have agreed to recognized June as Pride Month, according to Equality Cape May, an LGBTQ advocacy group.

Cape May, West Cape May and Lower Township have agreed to recognize the month, according to group members, who say they are pushing for more communities to participate.

“These declarations are an important formal recognition,” said MaryAnn Donahue, the Equality Cape May member leading the project. “We want LGBTQ+ pride and equality supported throughout Cape May County, and official designations like these make a positive impact for our community.”

On June 1, the organization plans to celebrate the declarations with a Pride Month kickoff event from 5 to 8 p.m. at Boat Drinks, a new restaurant at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal in North Cape May.

The event will include live music and a silent auction, and presents the opportunity to network and build community, organizers say. All are invited, and the event is free. Mayors Zachary Mullock of Cape May, Frank Sippel of Lower Township and Carol Sabo of West Cape May are expected to present proclamations indicating their towns’ support for Pride Month, organizers say.

Local resident Ann McCabe and others founded Equality Cape May a decade ago. Members say the organization is reinvigorated and preparing for several events in June.

South Jersey makes new overtures to the LGBTQ+ community CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Lt. Joseph Landis’ words carry more weight than most when he talks ab…

“I formed the group because it was important to me that people know LBGTQ+ individuals are living and working in Cape May County. We are your neighbors — and the first step to securing community support is visibility and representation,” McCabe said.

Interest in the group was bolstered by a Pride march held last June on the Cape May Promenade, which expressed solidarity with and support of the LGBTQ community. That event was planned by Cape May County Indivisible in partnership with Equality Cape May, and organizers estimate more than 200 people attended.

“The increased participation in our group over the past year has been energizing,” McCabe said. “We’ve been able to take on passion projects, like our presence in the West Cape May Christmas Parade last December, as well as expand our network as we get to know each other better and align our goals and vision for the future.”

Also in the works is another Pride march the evening of June 23, beginning at Cape May Convention Hall and heading down the Promenade to Cove beach, where there will be speakers and other activities.

“The group seeks to partner with the local business community, which benefits from increased tourism as LGBTQ+ people feel safe and welcome to visit the area,” the group’s statement continued. “Businesses are encouraged to fly a rainbow flag especially on June 23, but also throughout June as a recognition of Pride month.”

For more information, visit Equality Cape May’s Facebook page or email equalitycapemay@gmail.com.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.