South State Inc. awarded Woodbine taxiway contract

"This rehabilitation work is one of the many continuing project plans to provide a safer environment for the flying community as we continue to address the future of Woodbine Municipal Airport," Pikolycky said in a news release. "We plan towards the continuing improvement of our airport to make it a preferred destination for visitors/businesses to this area. This comes at a good time since we are experiencing new private sector interest and investment in our airport with the Borough benefiting economically from it."