South State Inc. awarded Woodbine taxiway contract
WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky on Friday announced the city has awarded South State Inc. the contract for taxiway repairs at the Woodbine Municipal Airport.

The contract, the third of a four-phase rehabilitation project for the taxiway, is worth $321,111.

"This rehabilitation work is one of the many continuing project plans to provide a safer environment for the flying community as we continue to address the future of Woodbine Municipal Airport," Pikolycky said in a news release. "We plan towards the continuing improvement of our airport to make it a preferred destination for visitors/businesses to this area. This comes at a good time since we are experiencing new private sector interest and investment in our airport with the Borough benefiting economically from it."

The project to date totals $1,084,000, he added. Phase three includes taxiway markings, minor and major crack repairs, and repair solutions for asphalt heaving repairs.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

