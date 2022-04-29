 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Newport Avenue in Ventnor City to become northbound only

Atlantic County News

VENTNOR CITY — South Newport Avenue will shift to being a northbound only street beginning next week, the city said Thursday.

The change is expected to take effect May 3 or around that date, the city said.

After the change, traffic will cease to flow on the street southbound. Traffic will be taken northbound, from Atlantic Avenue to Ventnor Avenue, the city said.

— Eric Conklin

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

