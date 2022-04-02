South Jersey's Ukrainian Americans help however they can

SOMERS POINT — What do you do when your home is under attack but you are thousands of miles away?

That was the question many Ukrainian-Americans asked themselves when Russia invaded Ukraine in late February and shocked the conscience of much of the world. The Ukrainian community in South Jersey is uniting to find an answer.

Olga Lyuppa, a Ukrainian-American from Ocean City, is leading efforts to organize a staff donation drive at Shore Medical Center, where she works as a patient-service representative. Lyuppa, 41, is drawing on a network of local compatriots to deliver aid to Ukraine.

“I was in such pain, I was crying when (the invasion) happened on Feb. 24,” Lyuppa said. “At least I can do this.”

The donation drive is both a patriotic and a personal service for Lyuppa. Her sister and niece just recently fled their home near Kyiv and settled as refugees in Poland. Her brother-in-law and nephew remain in Ukraine just outside the capital.

Lyuppa has been collecting items from hundreds of Shore staff members and administrators at drop-off boxes set up around the hospital. Volunteers from Shore then transport the donations to Calvary Chapel and Slavic Evangelical Baptist Church, both in Vineland. From there, the donations are packaged and shipped overseas to Ukrainians in need. The drive is now placing a particular emphasis on first aid materials, pain medicine, disinfectants and feminine-care products. The pivot to treating trauma patients was largely in response to the indiscriminate Russian bombardment of Ukrainian cities and civilians.

Her efforts complement a statewide drive organized by the New Jersey Hospital Association and the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America. That drive has sent more than 250 pallets of medical supplies, as well as 40,000 doses of medication, to Ukraine.

Lyuppa said she has been astonished by the amount of support the community has given to efforts to help her home country.

“My heart rejoiced, honestly,” Lyuppa said. “People are so kind and so helpful, and I’m so grateful.”

Lyuppa thanked Michael Smith, Shore’s administrative director of revenue cycle operations, for his support since the invasion. She also thanked Bob Robertson, a Shore director for logistics, for personally transporting the donations from Shore to Vineland.

“I just really believed there was something that we could do both from a medical center perspective and from a people perspective,” Smith said. “Anything that we could do to help.”

She also has made direct financial contributions using her connections on the ground, including donating to a single mother looking to leave Kyiv.

Those she helps text her messages of appreciation.

“Olga, if you only knew how sweet it is that many people want to help us,” one friend wrote in a text to Lyuppa, which she translated from Russian to English. “It is very important now. Thank you everybody, thank you.”

Lyuppa was born in Ukraine and is from Kyiv. She immigrated to the United States in 1996 at 15 years old, seeking a better life at the behest of her father and leaving behind the turmoil brought about by the collapse of the Soviet Union. Her parents were not able to come to America until 2001, so other emigrants from the former Soviet Union helped her get by.

“It was a little tough for a year or two to adjust (to life in the United States), because my social life was not as I had before, but then you unite with the same culture, the same language,” Lyuppa said. “We kind of stick together and we help each other and we find ways how to become successful in the states.”

The support from other members of the Ukrainian diaspora continues to help Lyuppa now.

Tamila Pelaez, another Ocean City resident and an assistant manager at a local bank, met Lyuppa through a Facebook group for Slavic immigrants. Pelaez, 33, first came to the United States in 2008 as a J-1 visa student. She is working on her own to raise resources for Ukraine. Much of her family, including her grandparents, remain in the country.

She’s found the community around her to be very supportive of her efforts.

“What I just noticed is when I was not soliciting for help, people were coming to me without asking,” Pelaez said. “They would offer help.”

She connected with Slavik Aleksandruk of Fairfield Presbyterian Church in Fairton to help collect donations. Aleksandruk, 39, of Vineland, came to the United States from Ukraine in 2009, looking for a way to financially support his local church amid the global recession. An electric technician at Seren IPS, Aleksandruk raised more than $7,000 in five days from colleagues. His church connections inside Ukraine, including his uncle who ministers in Ukraine, have also helped.

Aleksandruk, expressing a righteous anger toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the atrocities committed by the Russian military against civilians have made international efforts to aid Ukraine all the more critical.

“That is why we are united that tight, Ukrainians across the world,” Aleksandruk said. “That is why we are so urgent in defending our homeland.”

Officials from Ukraine and the United States have accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilians and committing war crimes.

The hardship created by the Russian invasion unites people across generations.

Lyuppa said her 13-year-old daughter, Victoria Sakhno, had visited Ukraine many times, and even got her dog Bella from there. She said Sakhno was showing patience and equanimity as the family falls under more stress.

Sakhno said her school administrators offered support and launched their own drive to help.

Andrew Pelaez, 12, son of Tamila Pelaez, has visited Ukraine multiple times. He said the war has made it more difficult to concentrate on school work, especially given it has come in tandem with the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s been grateful for the support he has received from his classmates and his teachers, including his social studies teacher, as well as one of his friends, who is Russian American.

“We’ve gotten much closer since then,” Andrew Pelaez said of he and his friend.

Vladimir Romanov, a head missionary for Slavic Evangelical Baptist in Vineland, has been crucial to Lyuppa’s donation efforts. He and several other members of his congregation have flown out to Budapest, Hungary, from which they have personally driven supplies into a war zone in Ukraine. They’ve also chartered third parties to ship donations and are helping purchase food from wholesalers to distribute at churches. They are sending provisions to Kyiv, Kharkiv and Nikolaev, while also helping in the cities of Dubno and Mykachevo.

“I just felt the calling that I have to go, I have to do something,” Romanov said.

Lyuppa spoke with The Press of Atlantic City about the drive March 24, alongside Aleksandruk and Pelaez. Both Lyuppa and Aleksandruk were wearing vyshyvanka, traditional Ukrainian shirts. Aleksandruk’s vyshyvanka had belonged to his great-grandfather and was woven by his great-grandmother more than a century ago. Pelaez was wearing the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag.

“The reason (the vyshyvanka) is on me is because this is what unites us,” Aleksandruk said.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

